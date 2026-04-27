This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

A person standing on a boardwalk. Right: A person walking over a waterfall.

A park near Toronto.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for a beautiful spot to get outdoors and enjoy the spring weather, this conservation area is worth a road trip.

Located just outside of Toronto, the area offers picturesque trails, natural wonders, and a dreamy swing bridge that takes you right over a waterfall.

Belfountain Conservation Area is a scenic gem tucked away in Caledon. Reopening for the season on April 25, 2026, the peaceful destination offers a mix of natural beauty and historic charm, making it an ideal day-trip destination.

One of the park's most magical features is its suspension bridge, which hangs above a picturesque waterfall. As you make your way across, you can soak up the sound of rushing water and scenic spring views.

To reach the waterfall, you can take either the Riverside Trail or the Accessible Paths from the main parking area. The Gorge Trail also connects to the suspension bridge and cascade.

Beyond the falls, there are plenty of other sights to discover, including Yellowstone Cave, the whimsical Fox Folly statue, and the "belle" fountain, an enchanting moss-covered fountain created from inverted bells.

You can also hike the Trimble Trail toward the Forks of the Credit, or explore more of the Riverside Trail, a scenic boardwalk lined with beautiful lookout points.

Once you've explored the park, the nearby hamlet of Belfountain is worth a visit too, with its historic buildings, small-town charm and cozy local shops.

Belfountain Conservation Area

Price: $8.50 per adult, $11.30 per vehicle

When: Reopening April 25, 2025

Address: 819 Forks of the Credit Rd., Caledon, ON

Credit Valley Conservation Area Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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