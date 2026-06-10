Milk sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled

You can get a refund for the affected product.

exterior of costco store in canada with red and blue costco wholesale sign

Costco warehouse in Canada.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall for milk sold at Costco warehouses in Canada was recently issued.

There is a potential food safety risk with the affected item.

Costco Canada shared the recall notice with shoppers and posted it online on June 8, 2026.

It revealed that Lactalis Canada is recalling Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk (2 Litres) that was sold exclusively at Costco.

This is because of an observed over-fortification of vitamin A and D compared to the recommended daily intake limit, which could pose a food safety risk.

Cartons of the recalled milk products were sold at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres in Canada between May 2026 and June 2026.

The affected Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. dairy beverage is the two-litre size with an expiry date of JN 22 2026, and the Costco item number is 1987085.

front of the carton of recalled Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk.Costco

This recall is limited to the two-litre Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk sold at Costco that has JN 22 2026 as the expiry date. It doesn't include any other Lactantia UltraPūr or Lactantia dairy products.

Lactalis Canada said not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled product. If you have any health concerns or have symptoms, you're being told to consult a doctor.

You can return the recalled Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. dairy beverage in the two-litre size with an expiry date of JN 22 2026 to a Costco warehouse in Canada to get a full refund.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recallcostco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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