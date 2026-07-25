Ontario is home to Canada's best freshwater beach with 11 km of velvety white sand shores

It's the second-longest freshwater beach in the world.

An aerial view of a beach. Right: Two people on a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

Tripadvisor, @kimkokonutt | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a passport to enjoy a Florida-style beach day this summer. One of Canada's "best" freshwater beaches is tucked away in Ontario, where you'll find wide sandy shores, colourful sunsets and a nostalgic beach-town vibe.

Just a three-hour drive from Toronto, this destination has even earned the nickname "The Daytona of the North," according to Explore the Bruce.

Between the endless shoreline and relaxed atmosphere, it's easy to see why.

Sauble Beach is an iconic Ontario summer escape, with old-school charm and coastal vibes. With more than 11 kilometres of soft sand stretching along the shores of Lake Huron, it's the second-longest freshwater beach in the world.

The destination doesn't shy away from the hype, either. According to the Sauble Beach website, it's "Canada's best freshwater beach" with "laid-back, retro, and effortlessly cool" vibes.

Destination Ontario calls it "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and says it "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."

The beach area, which was partially renamed Saugeen Beach, offers silky shores and warm, shallow waters, making it seem like "an island getaway."

Whether you're spreading out a towel, swimming in the clear water or strolling along the shoreline, there's plenty of room to soak up the summer scenery.

The area is also a popular spot for paddleboarding, kayaking and beach volleyball if you're looking for something more active.

Beyond the sand, the town has that nostalgic beach-community feel.

You'll find local boutiques, ice cream shops, casual restaurants, beachside patios and an old-school arcade, making it easy to spend hours wandering around after a day in the sun.

On August 8, 2026, you can enjoy Sandfest, an annual competition featuring pro and recreational builders, as well as concerts and more.

As evening rolls in, stick around for one of Sauble's biggest draws. The sunsets over Lake Huron are legendary, filling the sky with "fiery oranges, deep purples, and soft pinks" and creating the perfect end to a summer day.

With its endless kilometres of sand and shimmering waves, Canada's best freshwater beach is worth a road trip this season.

Visit Sauble Beach Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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