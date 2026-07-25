Ontario is home to Canada's best freshwater beach with 11 km of velvety white sand shores
It's the second-longest freshwater beach in the world.
You don't need a passport to enjoy a Florida-style beach day this summer. One of Canada's "best" freshwater beaches is tucked away in Ontario, where you'll find wide sandy shores, colourful sunsets and a nostalgic beach-town vibe.
Just a three-hour drive from Toronto, this destination has even earned the nickname "The Daytona of the North," according to Explore the Bruce.
Between the endless shoreline and relaxed atmosphere, it's easy to see why.
Sauble Beach is an iconic Ontario summer escape, with old-school charm and coastal vibes. With more than 11 kilometres of soft sand stretching along the shores of Lake Huron, it's the second-longest freshwater beach in the world.
The destination doesn't shy away from the hype, either. According to the Sauble Beach website, it's "Canada's best freshwater beach" with "laid-back, retro, and effortlessly cool" vibes.
Destination Ontario calls it "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and says it "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
The beach area, which was partially renamed Saugeen Beach, offers silky shores and warm, shallow waters, making it seem like "an island getaway."
Whether you're spreading out a towel, swimming in the clear water or strolling along the shoreline, there's plenty of room to soak up the summer scenery.
The area is also a popular spot for paddleboarding, kayaking and beach volleyball if you're looking for something more active.
Beyond the sand, the town has that nostalgic beach-community feel.
You'll find local boutiques, ice cream shops, casual restaurants, beachside patios and an old-school arcade, making it easy to spend hours wandering around after a day in the sun.
On August 8, 2026, you can enjoy Sandfest, an annual competition featuring pro and recreational builders, as well as concerts and more.
As evening rolls in, stick around for one of Sauble's biggest draws. The sunsets over Lake Huron are legendary, filling the sky with "fiery oranges, deep purples, and soft pinks" and creating the perfect end to a summer day.
With its endless kilometres of sand and shimmering waves, Canada's best freshwater beach is worth a road trip this season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.