This cute beach town near Toronto with rainbow houses feels like a mini trip to California

No flight needed.

A colourful cottage. Right: A person standing by colourful homes.

A neighbourhood in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy a California-esque summer. This hidden gem destination will have you feeling like you're wandering the streets of San Francisco.

Just over an hour from Toronto, the lakeside community boasts waterside charm and colourful homes that look like something off a postcard.

Sitting along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Grimsby is a scenic small town dubbed the "gateway to Niagara."

It's known for its picturesque landscapes, outdoor recreation, and laid-back vibes, making it an ideal stop for a sunny day trip from the city.

One of Grimsby's most unique spots to explore is its waterfront neighbourhood, where you'll discover pastel-coloured cottages dotting the streets.

Known as the "gingerbread cottages" and Grimsby's version of the "painted ladies," these homes boast ornate trim and whimsical colours that will whisk you away to the famously vibrant Victorian row houses of San Francisco.

As you stroll through the area, you'll come across cottages painted in shades of yellow, blue, pink, purple and more, with lush gardens and storybook charm.

Many of these homes date back to before 1945, and several are protected under the Ontario Heritage Act, helping ensure their unique character remains part of the lakeshore for years to come.

As beautiful as the "painted ladies" are, they are private residences, so visitors are asked to enjoy them respectfully from public roads and sidewalks only. The area has limited parking and narrow streets, so it may be best to park off-site and walk over.

The nearby beach is small and especially popular in the summer, so arriving earlier in the day is the best way to enjoy a quieter visit by the water.

Beyond the shoreline, Grimsby also has a local museum, art gallery, and a handful of inviting restaurants and cafés that make it easy to turn a quick stop into a fuller outing.

If you're craving a hint of California charm without leaving the province, this colourful lakeside town is home to a little slice of San Francisco.

Grimsby Beach Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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