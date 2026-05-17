Ontario's 'beach capital' is a summer paradise with velvety sand and warm waters
It's a road trip from Toronto.
You don't have to travel far to find soft sand, clear water, and a laid-back summer atmosphere. Ontario's "beach capital" is known for its long sandy shorelines, quaint waterfront communities, and bright blue waves where you can soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.
Just a road trip from Toronto, this scenic destination is ideal for a day trip or weekend escape, with plenty of shoreline to explore and summer activities to enjoy.
Whether you're looking to unwind by the water, stroll through a charming small town, or fill your day with unique adventures, there's no shortage of ways to make the most of it.
Stretching along the scenic shores of Lake Erie, Niagara's South Coast is one of Ontario's more underrated summer getaways.
The region is made up of charming small towns, a vibrant arts scene, rich history, and a string of waterfront views perfect for sunny days on the shore.
As described on its website, it's Ontario's "unofficial beach capital," and you can enjoy long stretches of silky sand and sparkling waves for a dreamy summer getaway.
A standout stop is Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach. Located in Fort Erie, this postcard-worthy beach boasts a soft shoreline, soft white sand, shallow warm waters, and plenty of space to unwind in the sun.
Another standout is Nickel Beach in Port Colborne, where a broad stretch of soft sand meets the shimmering waters of Lake Erie.
The region is also home to several other inviting shoreline spots worth exploring, including Waverly Beach, Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach, Long Beach, and Reebs Bay Beach.
It's worth noting that some beaches, like Bay Beach, require a day pass, so it's a good idea to plan ahead before heading out.
While the beaches are a major draw, Niagara's South Coast has plenty more to offer beyond the shoreline. The area offers outdoor activities, small-town charm, and more to enjoy on a summer day trip or weekend escape.
You can spend some time exploring scenic routes like the Friendship Trail or the Welland Canals Parkway Trail, both popular for walking and cycling.
It's also worth setting aside time to wander through the area's lakeside communities, including Port Colborne and Crystal Beach. These small towns are full of independent shops, restaurants, and plenty of hidden gems to discover between beach stops.
A short drive inland leads to Niagara's wine country, where small wineries and cideries offer patios perfect for sipping a glass of wine or a crisp cider in the sun.
Closer to the shoreline, you'll also find some casual waterfront patios in towns like Port Colborne, along with classic ice cream shops where you can cool off with some treats.
If you're into history, you can head to landmarks like Old Fort Erie and the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum, which offer a glimpse into the region's past.
With its sandy shores and quaint towns, Ontario's "beach capital" is worth a visit this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.