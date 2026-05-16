This new GO train service from Toronto takes you to a dreamy destination that feels like Europe

You can get there with a tap of your PRESTO Card!

A person sitting at a restaurant. Right: A person standing on a street.

A city in Ontario.

@_ahneeka | Instagram, @toriwhittemore_ | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a car-free getaway? You can soon visit this enchanting Ontario destination from Toronto with just a tap of your PRESTO Card.

GO Transit is extending its train service to a brand new destination known for its historic streets, European vibes, scenic parks, and theatre scene.

It's a magical place for a day trip and weekend escape, located just a few hours from Toronto by train.

The Ontario government is extending GO train service to Stratford as part of its initiative to provide affordable, quick transit across the province.

The service will begin on July 6, 2026, with the Kitchener GO Line offering one daily round trip between Stratford and Toronto. This new route will make it easier for commuters and visitors to travel without getting stuck in traffic.

"Stratford is one of Ontario's great cultural destinations, home to a signature theatre festival and a vibrant tourism economy," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, in a news release.

"By introducing year-round GO train service, we're making it easier for more people to experience everything Stratford has to offer while supporting local jobs and businesses. This new service will help strengthen tourism in the region and showcase Ontario as a leading destination for arts and culture."

Weekday service will cater to commuters travelling to Kitchener, Brampton and Toronto, with a morning trip from Stratford Station to Toronto's Union Station and a return trip in the afternoon.

Weekend service will accommodate those who want to explore Stratford, with a morning trip from Union Station to Stratford Station and an evening return.

There's no shortage of things to enjoy in the historic city. The destination is famous for its Stratford Festival, which runs annually from April to October and showcases musicals, Shakespearean plays, and more.

It's also home to museums, galleries, and seasonal celebrations, making it a beautiful spot to explore year-round.

You can stroll along the streets, dipping into the cute cafes and shops, and explore the scenic trails that run along the Avon River.

Stratford is currently accessible by VIA Rail, and the upcoming GO Transit service will make it even more convenient and affordable to reach the destination.

The service details and full schedules will be available this June.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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