This tiny Ontario village is a hidden gem with blossom-filled streets and storybook vibes

It's a spring paradise.

A small town with flowers and trees.

A small town in Ontario.

Jordan Village | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

Spring is a beautiful time to get out and explore some of Ontario's charming small towns.

This tiny village, located a road trip from Toronto, feels like stepping into a spring storybook, complete with flowering trees framing the streets, boutique storefronts, and nearby vineyards.

Tucked into Niagara's Benchlands, Jordan Village is a postcard-worthy destination surrounded by scenic wineries and rolling countryside.

Located roughly 90 minutes from Toronto, it's a beautiful spot for a spring road trip, whether you're planning a quick day away or a relaxing weekend escape.

According to Tourism Niagara Canada, "You won't find any superstores here, just charming specialty shops that feature one-of-a-kind items, exclusive artworks, and stunning home & garden décor."

You can stroll down the historic main street beneath flowering trees, where the blossoms add an extra touch of storybook charm to the village.

The destination is home to Inn On the Twenty, a boutique stay known for its upscale restaurant, stylish accommodations, and relaxing spa, making it a dreamy place to turn a day trip into an overnight escape.

For a classic Niagara afternoon, you can stop by Cave Spring Vineyard for a tasting, or venture to nearby gems like Flat Rock Cellars and Creekside Estate Winery, where vineyard views and local beverages await.

Since no small-town visit is complete without a stop at a cute cafe, RPM Bakehouse is worth a visit. The local bakery offers specialty drinks, sweet treats, and more to enjoy.

To keep the floral theme going, you'll want to head to The Watering Can Flower Market, a nearby garden centre filled with fresh blooms, leafy plants, and a cute bakery counter offering pastries and seasonal drinks.

If you're craving even more colour this spring, the JP Niagara Tulip Experience is just a short drive away, and you can stroll through rows of soft pastel tulips and even pick some to bring home.

Or, visit Ball's Falls Conservation Area, home to a historic hamlet and two picturesque waterfalls that are even more charming during the spring melt.

Between the flowering streets, charming boutiques, and nearby vineyards, Jordan Village feels like one of Ontario's prettiest spring road trips from Toronto.

Jordan Village website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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