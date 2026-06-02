Census workers are going door to door and you could get fines of up to $500 or $1,000
There's a fine for not completing the census.
Statistics Canada employees are starting to contact those who haven't completed the 2026 by calling and going door to door.
If you obstruct census workers, refuse to complete the questionnaire or provide inaccurate information, you could have to pay fines of up to $500 or $1,000.
Every five years, the Census of Population and the Census of Agriculture are conducted in Canada to gather information from households and agricultural operations.
The data helps guide decisions about programs, services and infrastructure in communities across the country.
Canada's 2026 census began on May 4 as households received census invitation letters in the mail with codes to complete the questionnaire online. The deadline to submit the questionnaire was May 12.
Now, it has been announced that Statistics Canada is starting to follow up with households that haven't completed their 2026 Census of Population questionnaire.
Census enumerators will contact households that still need to complete a questionnaire. Along with phone follow-ups, enumerators will go door to door in communities across Canada for in-person follow-ups.
Statistics Canada said it's being done to remind residents to complete the census and provide assistance, including helping people complete the questionnaire if they haven't done it or are unable to complete it on their own.
All census employees have official Statistics Canada identification that you can check if they come to your door. You can also verify an employee's identity by calling the Census Help Line at 1-833-852-2026.
Follow-up activities are starting for the 2026 Census of Agriculture as well, but Statistics Canada employees will communicate with respondents by phone and through email.
You could be fined under the Statistics Act for refusing to complete the census, providing false or misleading information, and obstructing Statistics Canada employees.
If you refuse or neglect to provide any requested information to the best of your knowledge or belief, you could receive a fine of no more than $500.
You could also be fined up to $500 if you refuse to provide any requested information when and as it's required.
If you knowingly give false or misleading information or practice "any other deception," you'll be liable upon conviction for a fine of up to $500.
You could receive a fine of no more than $1,000 for refusing to grant access to records.
That includes refusing or neglecting to provide documents or records maintained in a municipal office, corporation, business or organization that are requested in relation to the Statistics Act by anyone authorized by the Chief Statistician.
Also, you can be fined up to $1,000 if you wilfully obstruct or seek to obstruct any person who is employed under the Statistics Act, which includes census workers like enumerators who are going door to door.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.