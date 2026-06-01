Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a summer dream with warm waters and a 'tropical' feel
You can find "white sandy beaches" along the shores.
If you're dreaming of relaxing by a lake all summer long, you might want to keep this Ontario spot on your radar. Known for its sandy beaches, swimming opportunities, and warm waters, it was basically made for warm-weather adventures.
You can spend an afternoon relaxing by the water, splashing through the waves, and soaking up some sun at this lake, which readers on Facebook say is the "most beautiful" in the province.
Lake Nipissing is a large body of water located between the Ottawa River and Georgian Bay, with its northeastern shore in North Bay. At 65 kilometres long and 25 kilometres wide, it's the third largest lake that's completely in Ontario, and comes from the Ojibwe term, "Gichi-nibiinsing-zaaga'igan", meaning "big little-water lake."
According to Tourism North Bay, it's home to white sandy beaches, which are some of the "best" in Ontario for swimming.
Thanks to the lake's sandy basin and shallow waters, it can be quite warm, making it a dreamy spot for a dip.
Readers say that Lake Nipissing is a "magical lake" and has a "tropical feel with clear waters and sandy bottom."
Tourism North Bay notes that the most popular beach on Lake Nipissing is Shabogesic Beach. "Groomed in the mornings, this beach is like Sauble or the Muskoka beaches without the heavy crowds. It is one of the best beaches in Ontario for swimming," the website says.
Other beaches in the North Bay area include Sunset Beach Park, and Champlain Park.
For a truly unique way to experience the lake, you can hop on a sunset cruise aboard the Chief Commanda II.
With its shining waters and sandy beaches, it's no wonder readers say this lake is the best in the province.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.