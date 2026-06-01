Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a summer dream with warm waters and a 'tropical' feel

You can find "white sandy beaches" along the shores.

A sandy beach. Right: A person standing on a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

Tourism North Bay, @jenanalucas | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of relaxing by a lake all summer long, you might want to keep this Ontario spot on your radar. Known for its sandy beaches, swimming opportunities, and warm waters, it was basically made for warm-weather adventures.

You can spend an afternoon relaxing by the water, splashing through the waves, and soaking up some sun at this lake, which readers on Facebook say is the "most beautiful" in the province.

Lake Nipissing is a large body of water located between the Ottawa River and Georgian Bay, with its northeastern shore in North Bay. At 65 kilometres long and 25 kilometres wide, it's the third largest lake that's completely in Ontario, and comes from the Ojibwe term, "Gichi-nibiinsing-zaaga'igan", meaning "big little-water lake."

According to Tourism North Bay, it's home to white sandy beaches, which are some of the "best" in Ontario for swimming.

Thanks to the lake's sandy basin and shallow waters, it can be quite warm, making it a dreamy spot for a dip.

Readers say that Lake Nipissing is a "magical lake" and has a "tropical feel with clear waters and sandy bottom."

Tourism North Bay notes that the most popular beach on Lake Nipissing is Shabogesic Beach. "Groomed in the mornings, this beach is like Sauble or the Muskoka beaches without the heavy crowds. It is one of the best beaches in Ontario for swimming," the website says.

Other beaches in the North Bay area include Sunset Beach Park, and Champlain Park.

For a truly unique way to experience the lake, you can hop on a sunset cruise aboard the Chief Commanda II.

With its shining waters and sandy beaches, it's no wonder readers say this lake is the best in the province.

Tourism North Bay website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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