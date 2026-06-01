7 VIA Rail summer getaways from Toronto that cost less than a tank of gas round-trip

You can explore the province without stopping at the pumps.

A person sitting on a beach. Right: A town with a stone bridge.

A beach in Ontario. Right: A town in Ontario.

@livpodscianski | Instagram, @downtownstmarys | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Summer road trips in Ontario can get pricey fast, especially when a full tank of gas can easily set you back around $80 or more. But you don't need to burn through fuel (or your budget) to explore the province.

These VIA Rail trips from Toronto take you to charming small towns and vibrant cities for under $80, often less than what you'd spend just filling up your tank.

From storybook-style villages to underrated lakeside escapes, these spots are perfect for a weekend getaway or day trip, depending on train schedules.

Here are seven VIA Rail train trips from Toronto to enjoy this summer for under $80 round-trip.

Stratford

Price: $74 + per adult round-trip

Why you need to go: If you're dreaming of a getaway that feels a little European, this charming Ontario city deserves a spot on your list. Just a convenient train ride from Toronto, Stratford is filled with storybook streets, historic beauty and plenty of cozy places to explore.

Set along the scenic Avon River, the destination is known for its peaceful atmosphere, Victorian architecture, independent shops, quaint cafes, and charming bookstores, making it an idyllic spot to spend an afternoon or longer.

The city is also famous for the Stratford Festival, an annual event featuring a lineup of Shakespeare productions, musicals and other live performances running from spring into fall.

You can spend the day exploring riverside trails, strolling through the Shakespearean Gardens or tasting your way through the area's food experiences and local culinary stops.

One of the best parts about visiting by train is how walkable everything is. Stratford's VIA Rail station sits close to downtown, so it's easy to step off the train and explore restaurants, shops, theatres and scenic spots without needing a car.

Visit Stratford website

Oakville

Price: $40 + per adult round-trip

Why you need to go: Just a short train ride from Toronto, this picturesque lakeside town makes for a refreshing escape, whether you're planning a quick day trip or a weekend away.

Oakville is known for its scenic waterfront setting, tree-lined streets, and charming downtown, filled with local boutiques, cafes, and endless restaurants.

You can spend your time exploring the historic core, browsing local shops or enjoying the town's cultural side through its museums and galleries.

The shoreline is another highlight, with scenic walking paths, peaceful parks and beautifully maintained gardens where you can slow down and take in the lake views.

Visit Oakville website

Cobourg

Price: $42 + per adult round-trip

Why you need to go: You don't need to hop on a plane for a relaxing waterfront getaway. This charming Ontario town, reachable by VIA Rail from Toronto, delivers all the cozy beach-town energy you could want for a summer escape.

Perched along the shores of Lake Ontario, Cobourg boasts a postcard-worthy waterfront, historic charm and small-town atmosphere. The town's tourism website highlights its "unique architectural landmarks and great shopping, dining, galleries and theatre, a spectacular white sand beach and beautiful waterfront."

During the warmer months, the destination comes alive with visitors soaking up the sunshine along the sandy shoreline, strolling the waterfront paths and taking dips in the lake.

If beach weather isn't in the cards, there's still lots to enjoy around town. Downtown Cobourg is filled with local shops, cafes and restaurants housed inside historic buildings, making it an ideal place to wander for an afternoon.

You can also spend time checking out art galleries, following scenic walking routes or exploring nearby trails and green spaces, all of which make the town feel like a dreamy weekend retreat.

Experience Cobourg website

St. Marys

Price: $76 + per adult round-trip

Why you need to go: If you're looking for a small-town escape full of historic beauty and peaceful vibes, St. Marys is worth adding to your travel list.

This picturesque riverside town is known for its stunning limestone architecture, charming local businesses, and a cozy atmosphere, which make for a dreamy weekend escape.

One of the best parts about arriving by train is how convenient everything is. The VIA Rail station sits right in the downtown core, putting cafes, boutiques, and other shops just steps away from the platform.

In the warmer months, you'll want to take a trip to the St. Marys Quarry, located about 20 minutes on foot from downtown. Dubbed "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool," the former quarry is now a popular place to swim, relax and cool off during the summer.

Beyond the waterfront, you can dive into the town's history at the local museum or check out sports exhibits and memorabilia at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum.

Discover St. Marys website

Port Hope

Price: $40 + round-trip per adult

Why you need to go: If you're craving a quaint getaway with historic streets and lakeside scenery, Port Hope is the place to be.

Set along the shores of Lake Ontario, the town is known for its old-world downtown, heritage buildings and welcoming small-town atmosphere. According to Northumberland Tourism, Port Hope is home to Ontario's "best-preserved heritage main street."

You can spend the day relaxing at nearby sandy beaches, wandering through the charming downtown core or stopping into independent boutiques, cafes and local restaurants along the way.

The town is also a fun place for history and film lovers to explore. Self-guided walking tours lead visitors past notable heritage landmarks and recognizable filming locations scattered throughout the community.

Port Hope Tourism website

Niagara Falls

Price: $52 + round-trip per adult

Why you need to go: If you're looking for a classic Ontario summer getaway, Niagara Falls is always a good idea, and you can get there from Toronto in roughly two hours via VIA Rail.

While the world-famous waterfalls are the star of the show, there's no shortage of other things to do once you arrive. Clifton Hill is packed with over-the-top attractions, from the towering Niagara SkyWheel to go-karts, arcade games and rounds of mini golf.

You'll also find plenty of restaurants, sweet shops and casual spots to grab a bite while exploring the lively strip.

The train station is a bit of a walk from the core, so you may want to take public transit or a rideshare to reach your destination.

Niagara Falls Tourism website

Guelph

Price: $48 + round-trip per adult

Why you need to go: If you're looking for a relaxed summer escape not too far from Toronto, Guelph is worth keeping on your radar.

The historic city has a quaint downtown core with a variety of local shops to pop into.

It's brimming with patios, cafes, and bakeries, making it a great spot to enjoy a meal and coffee with friends.

From the train station, you can stroll to the shops and eateries downtown, pop into the Farmers' Market, and enjoy events like Art on the Street.

Since summer is all about ice cream dates, you'll want to wander down to The Boathouse, a quaint tea room and ice cream parlour, where you can indulge in frozen treats by the picturesque river.

Gather in Guelph website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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