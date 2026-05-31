This little Ontario village tucked amidst rolling hills is dotted with cute cafes and shops

It's full of summer charm.

A person walking out of a cafe. Right: A small town.

A small town in Ontario.

@deema_eats | Instagram, @sgeorgianbay | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is filled with postcard-worthy small towns, and this dreamy destination is one worth visiting. Less than two hours from Toronto, the hidden gem is a beautiful summer escape, complete with charming streets, historic buildings, and cozy cafés where you can cool off with an iced coffee.

You can spend the day wandering through boutique shops, grabbing a latte, and soaking up the scenery along peaceful countryside trails.

Nestled in the scenic Niagara Escarpment, Creemore is a postcard-worthy small town packed with warm-weather charm. The picturesque destination has even been recognized as one of Ontario's "most charming" towns by Guess Where Trips.

Strolling through the village feels a bit like stepping into Stars Hollow, with quaint streets lined by cozy cafés, local boutiques, and eateries that add to the town's appeal.

According to the town's website, "walking down the main street in Creemore transports you to a simpler time," with "smiling neighbours and friendly shopkeepers."

You can pop into stores like Curiosity House Books, Nomad at Heart, Mill St. Vintage, and The Keep Refillery, offering everything from cozy reads to locally curated finds.

No small-town getaway is complete without a coffee stop, and Bank Café and Creemore Bakery are cozy spots to grab a drink and a sweet treat between exploring the village.

A visit to Creemore Springs Brewery is also a must. The beloved brewery is known for crafting small-batch beer using natural spring water and offers tastings in a charming setting.

You can also stop by North America's smallest jail, a tiny historic lockup featuring just three compact cells that has become one of the town's quirkiest attractions.

In the warmer months, nearby Purple Hill Lavender Farm bursts into bloom with rolling lavender fields and scenic countryside views overlooking the village.

You can also enjoy some of Creemore's summer events and festivities, such as the Farmers' Market on Saturdays and the Copper Kettle Festival in August.

If you're up for some outdoor adventure, the surrounding area is filled with beautiful trails and lookout points.

Places like Devil's Glen Provincial Park and Nottawasaga Bluffs Conservation Area offer scenic hikes, forested paths, and sweeping views that are especially stunning in summer.

With its charming storefronts, cozy cafés, and storybook atmosphere, Creemore is a beautiful spot for a summer day trip.

Experience Creemore Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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