22 Kirkland Signature items that are cheap dupes of name brands at Costco and grocery stores
Some price differences are huge!
A lot of Kirkland Signature products are dupes of name brands.
These items aren't just cheaper than what you can get at grocery stores in Canada, but also the name-brand products at Costco.
That includes food like coffee, hazelnut spread, olive oil and granola bars and household items like laundry detergent and toilet paper.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand that offers shoppers "even better value" and products "at the lowest possible prices."
So, if you shop at Costco Canada stores, here are Kirkland Signature items that are cheaper dupes of name brands at the wholesale retailer, Walmart and Loblaws.
House blend coffee
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee. Right: Starbucks house blend coffee at Loblaws.
It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.
Loblaws has a 793-gram bag of Starbucks house blend coffee for $30.99.
Since the Kirkland Signature item is bigger, you might expect it to cost more, but it's actually $4 cheaper than the smaller package of the name brand at Loblaws!
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.
It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella costs $17.99 at Costco.
You can save $1 with the Kirkland product.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey. Right: Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws.
A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey costs $19.99, which works out to $0.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 375-gram bottle of name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws, which means you pay $2.39 per 100 grams.
That's a price difference of $1.51 per 100 grams.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco. Centre: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Walmart. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.
It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.
At Walmart, it costs $16.97 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup.
It costs $18.99 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.
So, the Kirkland version is $0.98 and $3 cheaper than Walmart and Loblaws, respectively.
Oat beverage
Kirkland Signature oat beverage. Right: Silk oat beverage at Walmart.
A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage costs $13.49 at Costco, which means you pay $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk oat beverage at Walmart, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Centre: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage
Costco has a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99, which breaks down to $0.21 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $12.99 a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. That's $0.22 per 100 millilitres.
Walmart has a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk almond beverage for $2.97, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.
Chocolate chips
Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips. Right: Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips at Loblaws.
It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at Costco, which works out to $1.74 per 100 grams.
A 925-gram bag of Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips costs $17.99 at Loblaws, which breaks down to $1.94 per 100 grams.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has Philadelphia cream cheese for $13.49, and you get a pack with two 500-gram tubs.
That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name brand.
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature tuna. Right: Ocean's tuna at Costco.
It costs $16.49 for eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.
Costco also has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.
You get the Kirkland Signature product for $1.50 less. Plus, the pack comes with two more cans.
Marinara sauce
Kirkland Signature marinara sauce. Centre: Rao's marinara sauce at Costco. Right: Rao's marinara sauce at Walmart.
It costs $18.99 for three 860-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature marinara sauce, which works out to $0.73 per 100 millilitres.
Costco has a pack of two 770-millilitre jars of Rao's marinara sauce for $15.99, which means you pay $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $10.48 for a 660-millilitre jar of Rao's marinara sauce at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.58 per 100 millilitres.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.
It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
The Kirkland product is $2 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Extra virgin olive oil
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil. Right: Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil costs $21.99 at Costco.
You can get a two-litre bottle of name-brand Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws for $45.
That's a massive $23.01 price difference between the Kirkland and name-brand versions!
Beef jerky
Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Loblaws.
Costco has a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips for $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 230-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky for $17.99, which breaks down to $7.82 per 100 grams.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars. Centre: Kind bars at Walmart. Right: Kind bars at Loblaws.
It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars that are dupes of Kind bars.
That works out to $1.87 per 100 grams.
Walmart has name-brand Kind bars for $21.97, and you get a 480-gram box.
That's $4.57 per 100 grams.
It costs $9.99 for a 200-gram box of Kind bars at Loblaws.
That price breaks down to $4.99 per 100 grams.
You pay $2.70 and $3.12 less per 100 grams with the Kirkland product than with the name brand at Walmart and Loblaws, respectively.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which works out to $1.88 per 10 grams.
It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Centre: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars cost $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box at Costco.
That works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $9.96 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.
That's $1.03 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $16.99.
That price breaks down to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Costco's store-brand product is cheaper than the name-brand items at both Walmart and Loblaws.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars. Right: Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars at Loblaws.
Costco's Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box.
That price breaks down to $1.14 per 100 grams.
The name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 935-gram box at Loblaws.
That works out to $1.81 per 100 grams.
So, even though the price tags are the same, the Kirkland product is actually cheaper than the name-brand item.
Water pitchers
Kirkland Signature water filtration system. Right: Brita water filtration system at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
Costco has the name-brand Brita water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters for $29.99.
You pay $3 less for the Kirkland version at Costco.
Water filters
Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: Brita replacement water filters at Costco.
Costco has Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges for $34.99, and you get a pack of 10 filters.
The name-brand Brita replacement water filters cost $42.99 for a pack of eight filters at Costco.
It's $8 cheaper to buy the Kirkland product instead of the name brand. Plus, you get two more filters.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Centre: Tide Pods at Walmart. Right: Tide Pods at Loblaws.
It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
You can get a 2.17-kilogram pack of Tide Pods for $28.97 at Walmart.
At Loblaws, a 2.43-kilogram pack of Tide Pods costs $32.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because Costco's Kirkland version is $1.98 and $5.01 cheaper than the name brands at Walmart and Loblaws, respectively, even though it's bigger.
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads. Centre: Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Costco. Right: Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Walmart.
A 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads costs $19.99.
The name-brand Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads are $24.99 at Costco, and you get a 1.13-kilogram bottle.
It costs $24.97 for an 853-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Walmart.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because the Kirkland version is $5 and $4.98 cheaper than the name-brand versions at Costco and Walmart, respectively, even though it's bigger.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Loblaws.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco, which works out to $0.79 per roll.
At Loblaws, it costs $22.99 for a pack of 12 rolls of Charmin toilet paper, which breaks down to $1.91 per roll.
You can save $1.12 per roll with the Kirkland version.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.