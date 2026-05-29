22 Kirkland Signature items that are cheap dupes of name brands at Costco and grocery stores

Some price differences are huge!

person holding box of kirkland signature nut bars at costco. right: bags of kirkland signature house blend coffee at costco

Kirkland Signature nut bars at Costco. Right: Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

A lot of Kirkland Signature products are dupes of name brands.

These items aren't just cheaper than what you can get at grocery stores in Canada, but also the name-brand products at Costco.

That includes food like coffee, hazelnut spread, olive oil and granola bars and household items like laundry detergent and toilet paper.

Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand that offers shoppers "even better value" and products "at the lowest possible prices."

So, if you shop at Costco Canada stores, here are Kirkland Signature items that are cheaper dupes of name brands at the wholesale retailer, Walmart and Loblaws.

House blend coffee

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature house blend coffee. Right: bags of Starbucks house blend coffee at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature house blend coffee. Right: Starbucks house blend coffee at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.

Loblaws has a 793-gram bag of Starbucks house blend coffee for $30.99.

Since the Kirkland Signature item is bigger, you might expect it to cost more, but it's actually $4 cheaper than the smaller package of the name brand at Loblaws!

Hazelnut spread

jars of \u200bKirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: person holding jars of Nutella at Costco.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.

A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella costs $17.99 at Costco.

You can save $1 with the Kirkland product.

Liquid honey

\u200bKirkland Signature liquid honey. Right: Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature liquid honey. Right: Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey costs $19.99, which works out to $0.88 per 100 grams.

It costs $8.99 for a 375-gram bottle of name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws, which means you pay $2.39 per 100 grams.

That's a price difference of $1.51 per 100 grams.

Maple syrup

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco. Centre: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Walmart. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco. Centre: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Walmart. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.

At Walmart, it costs $16.97 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup.

It costs $18.99 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

So, the Kirkland version is $0.98 and $3 cheaper than Walmart and Loblaws, respectively.

Oat beverage

cases of \u200bKirkland Signature oat beverage. Right: bottles of Silk oat beverage at Walmart.

Kirkland Signature oat beverage. Right: Silk oat beverage at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage costs $13.49 at Costco, which means you pay $0.23 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk oat beverage at Walmart, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.

Almond beverage

\u200bKirkland Signature almond beverage. Centre: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage

Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Centre: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99, which breaks down to $0.21 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $12.99 a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. That's $0.22 per 100 millilitres.

Walmart has a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk almond beverage for $2.97, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.

Chocolate chips

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips. Right: bags of Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips. Right: Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at Costco, which works out to $1.74 per 100 grams.

A 925-gram bag of Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips costs $17.99 at Loblaws, which breaks down to $1.94 per 100 grams.

Cream cheese

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: packs of Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.

Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Costco also has Philadelphia cream cheese for $13.49, and you get a pack with two 500-gram tubs.

That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name brand.

Canned tuna

cans of \u200bKirkland Signature tuna. Right: cans of Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Kirkland Signature tuna. Right: Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.49 for eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.

Costco also has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.

You get the Kirkland Signature product for $1.50 less. Plus, the pack comes with two more cans.

Marinara sauce

\u200bKirkland Signature marinara sauce. Centre: Rao's marinara sauce at Costco. Right: Rao's marinara sauce at Walmart.

Kirkland Signature marinara sauce. Centre: Rao's marinara sauce at Costco. Right: Rao's marinara sauce at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $18.99 for three 860-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature marinara sauce, which works out to $0.73 per 100 millilitres.

Costco has a pack of two 770-millilitre jars of Rao's marinara sauce for $15.99, which means you pay $1.03 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $10.48 for a 660-millilitre jar of Rao's marinara sauce at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.58 per 100 millilitres.

Light olive oil

person holding bottle of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: person holding bottle of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

Kirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.

It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

The Kirkland product is $2 cheaper than the name-brand item.

Extra virgin olive oil

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil. Right: bottles fo Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil. Right: Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil costs $21.99 at Costco.

You can get a two-litre bottle of name-brand Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws for $45.

That's a massive $23.01 price difference between the Kirkland and name-brand versions!

Beef jerky

person holding bag of \u200bKirkland Signature steak strips. Right: bags of Jack Link's beef jerky at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips for $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has a 230-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky for $17.99, which breaks down to $7.82 per 100 grams.

Nut bars

person holding box of \u200bKirkland Signature nut bars. Centre: boxes of Kind bars at Walmart. Right: boxes of Kind bars at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature nut bars. Centre: Kind bars at Walmart. Right: Kind bars at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars that are dupes of Kind bars.

That works out to $1.87 per 100 grams.

Walmart has name-brand Kind bars for $21.97, and you get a 480-gram box.

That's $4.57 per 100 grams.

It costs $9.99 for a 200-gram box of Kind bars at Loblaws.

That price breaks down to $4.99 per 100 grams.

You pay $2.70 and $3.12 less per 100 grams with the Kirkland product than with the name brand at Walmart and Loblaws, respectively.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies. Right: boxes of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which works out to $1.88 per 10 grams.

It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100.

Chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Centre: boxes of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: boxes of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Centre: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars cost $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box at Costco.

That works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.

At Walmart, it costs $9.96 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.

That's $1.03 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $16.99.

That price breaks down to $1.76 per 100 grams.

Costco's store-brand product is cheaper than the name-brand items at both Walmart and Loblaws.

Chocolate-dipped granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars. Right: boxes of Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars. Right: Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco's Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box.

That price breaks down to $1.14 per 100 grams.

The name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 935-gram box at Loblaws.

That works out to $1.81 per 100 grams.

So, even though the price tags are the same, the Kirkland product is actually cheaper than the name-brand item.

Water pitchers

\u200bKirkland Signature water filtration system. Right: Brita water filtration system at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water filtration system. Right: Brita water filtration system at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.

Costco has the name-brand Brita water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters for $29.99.

You pay $3 less for the Kirkland version at Costco.

Water filters

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: boxes of Brita replacement water filters at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: Brita replacement water filters at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges for $34.99, and you get a pack of 10 filters.

The name-brand Brita replacement water filters cost $42.99 for a pack of eight filters at Costco.

It's $8 cheaper to buy the Kirkland product instead of the name brand. Plus, you get two more filters.

Laundry detergent pods

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Centre: packs of Tide Pods at Walmart. Right: packs of Tide Pods at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Centre: Tide Pods at Walmart. Right: Tide Pods at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.

You can get a 2.17-kilogram pack of Tide Pods for $28.97 at Walmart.

At Loblaws, a 2.43-kilogram pack of Tide Pods costs $32.

The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because Costco's Kirkland version is $1.98 and $5.01 cheaper than the name brands at Walmart and Loblaws, respectively, even though it's bigger.

Laundry beads

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads. Centre: person holding bottle Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Costco. Right: bottle of Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Walmart

Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads. Centre: Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Costco. Right: Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads costs $19.99.

The name-brand Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads are $24.99 at Costco, and you get a 1.13-kilogram bottle.

It costs $24.97 for an 853-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads at Walmart.

The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because the Kirkland version is $5 and $4.98 cheaper than the name-brand versions at Costco and Walmart, respectively, even though it's bigger.

Toilet paper

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco. Right: packs of Charmin toilet paper at Loblaws

Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco, which works out to $0.79 per roll.

At Loblaws, it costs $22.99 for a pack of 12 rolls of Charmin toilet paper, which breaks down to $1.91 per roll.

You can save $1.12 per roll with the Kirkland version.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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