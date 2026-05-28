I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 8 best cheap eats in the city
Good food in Ottawa doesn’t have to cost a fortune 👏
Not only do the best restaurants in Ottawa have an incredible mix of cuisines, but there's also always a new spot popping up with something fun to try.
As a huge foodie who was born and raised in Ottawa, I've eaten my way through a pretty wide range of restaurants over the years.
But with the rising costs of living these days, I'm definitely paying more attention to menu prices than I used to.
Luckily, Ottawa still has plenty of cheap eats that serve genuinely delicious food without completely draining your bank account.
Of course, there's no way I could fit every great affordable spot in the city on one list, and I'm sure there are some gems I'm still missing.
That said, these are some of the cheap Ottawa eats that I personally keep coming back to.
Father and Sons
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Diner food/pub fare
Address: 112 Osgoode St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I used to live in Sandy Hill a couple of years ago, and discovering Father and Sons felt like hitting the jackpot.
I’m a huge breakfast person, so seeing plates with eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, toast, and more for around $9 to $14 totally sold me.
Plus, the breakfasts come with coffee or tea included, which I always appreciated as a tea lover.
It’s usually pretty busy when I’ve gone (rightfully so), and I love that they have an outdoor patio during warmer months.
Beyond breakfast, I’ve also gone for lunch and found that you can still get pretty affordable mains for around $13-$16.
They also run specials throughout the week, including wing nights, half-price nachos, and drink deals.
Sí Señor
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican food
Address: 2280 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sí Señor used to be my go-to Mexican spot when I lived downtown, and even though their Rideau location has since closed, they're still open on Carling and have a local food truck.
I’m a huge fan of Mexican food, and I really love their burritos and beef quesabirrias with consomé.
Their burritos are around $13.50 and always feel super filling, but they also have tacos, quesadillas, and other options that don’t empty the wallet.
They have some pretty sweet weekday specials, too.
On Tuesdays, you can get two tacos for $8, medium burritos are $10 on Wednesdays, and on Thursdays, two quesabirrias are around $16 instead of the regular $26.50 for three.
I definitely got my money’s worth here over the years.
Kettleman’s Bagel Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Montreal-style bagels/sandwiches
Address: Multiple locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: I recently wrote about the Ottawa restaurants I’ve been missing since moving to Japan earlier this year, and Kettleman's earned a spot on my list.
Their BLT bagel lives rent-free in my head.
The bagel is around $8, and depending on how hungry I am, it can totally fill me up on its own.
But if I'm feeling extra hungry, I’ll usually split another bagel sandwich with whoever I stopped in with.
They also have tons of other options, including turkey, roast beef, and breakfast sandwiches, plus baked goods and salads.
Most sandwiches sit somewhere between $5 to $13 before tax, which honestly feels pretty reasonable these days.
Shanghai Wonton Noodle Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese noodles
Address: 178 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shanghai Wonton Noodle Restaurant is one of those spots that constantly gets recommended in Ottawa food conversations — and for good reason.
They have a solid variety of options, including amazing wonton soups, noodle soups, wontons with sauce, and a few side dishes, and most items land somewhere in the $7 to $12 range.
When the portions are that generous, and the food tastes that good, it honestly feels like robbery.
If you're looking for a filling meal in the downtown area, this place is definitely worth trying.
Umbrella Burger
Price: 💸
Cuisine: American-style
Address: 186 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I had to include at least one burger spot on this list.
Burger places in Ottawa can vary a lot in terms of quality and price, but I genuinely think Umbrella Bar is one of the better, affordable options I've tried.
Their whole thing is “keeping it simple,” and the simple stuff is just really, really good.
You can get their classic Umbrella Burger as either a single or double patty for around $10 to $13, which feels pretty fair.
They also have a chicken sandwich for just under $13 that my friends are obsessed with, and every time I managed to steal a bite, I totally understood the hype.
IKEA
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Swedish
Address: 2685 Iris St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: IKEA food is wildly underrated, and I stand by that.
It’s obviously not the first place people think of when planning a dinner out, but every time I’ve ended up there with family or friends, I've been pretty happy about it.
Their Swedish meatball plate is only around $9 and comes with mashed potatoes, peas, gravy, and lingonberry sauce, which honestly feels like a pretty solid deal these days.
I’ve also always liked their salmon, fish and chips, desserts, and the express section, where you can grab things like hot dogs, frozen yogurt, cinnamon buns, and other snacks for super cheap.
And while looking at their menu recently, I realized they even have a full breakfast with eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, and home fries for around $6.
That’s pretty iconic... and I will be trying it when I'm back home.
Sula Wok
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Asian fusion
Address: 184 Main St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When food is delicious, affordable, and looks pretty at the same time, that’s basically my dream scenario.
Sula Wok is another Ottawa spot that people always recommend, and after trying it myself, I completely understood why.
Their rice bowls are so good, and they have tons of options, including veggie bowls, coconut curry bowls, and beyond.
They also serve dumplings, noodle bowls, fried rice, and other mains, and most menu items sit under $15.
I’m also always happy to support a family-owned restaurant, which makes me root for this place even more.
Safe to say I’m excited to revisit next time I’m back in Ottawa.
Shawarma
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Shawarma
Address: Almost every corner in Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: It felt wrong to make an Ottawa cheap eats list without mentioning shawarma.
After all, Ottawa is the shawarma capital of Canada.
I’ve been to so many spots across the city at this point that I’ve honestly lost count, and while platters can get a little pricey, shawarma sandwiches are still a good, affordable meal in the city.
I grew up eating at Shawarma Station on Bank Street, where you can still grab a regular chicken sandwich for under $9.
Ottawa Shawarma on Clyde is another solid option, and plenty of people swear by Shawarma Al Mouna, too.
And if you’re getting shawarma anywhere, I highly recommend asking for it extra grilled. Trust me on that one.
Also… does anyone else remember when shawarmas were $5? Because those were truly the days.
Not every amazing, cheap eat in Ottawa could fit onto this list, which probably means I’ll eventually need to make a part two.
But if you’re trying to save money while still eating really well in the city, these are some of the Ottawa spots I’d definitely recommend starting with.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.