7 reasons why I won't be moving back to Canada anytime soon, as someone who left
And it's not just because winter in Canada sucks, either.
As a freelance writer who has been working remotely for the better half of a decade, I finally decided to take advantage of my work-from-anywhere perks and move abroad. While Canada is amazing in so many ways, I’d lived there for the majority of my life, and it was time for a change.
I ended up choosing France as my home base, specifically Marseille, which is in the south. I didn't know much about the city when I got there, but once I stepped out of the train station and into the beautiful chaos that is Marseille, I fell in love immediately. And although I get homesick from time to time, there’s no way I’m going back to Canada anytime soon — and here’s why.
The third space culture has me in a chokehold
Having a drink on a patio.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
One thing I didn't realize I was missing in Canada was the ability to just exist somewhere without it feeling like a transaction or a rush.
In Europe, cafés, squares, parks, markets, terraces, and neighbourhood bars feel like actual extensions of daily life. You can sit, read, people-watch, meet a friend, linger over one drink and not feel like you’re taking up too much space. And as someone who works remotely, it’s crucial for me to have places to go that aren’t my apartment or a restaurant.
In Canada, especially outside the biggest cities, I often felt like life was all private homes, cars, and stores (especially in the winter). Here, public spaces feel alive, without requiring a patio reservation.
The food is way better
Ridiculously delicious meals in France.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
This one is obvious, but it has to be said. Now that I’m living abroad in Europe (especially in France), I can’t go back to my old No Frills ways.
The bread is better, the cheese is better, the produce often tastes like it has seen actual sunlight, and even easy weeknight meals feel more intentional. It’s not that Canada doesn’t have great restaurants (I’m from Toronto; I know it does for a fact), but the food feels more woven into daily life in a way I didn’t experience as often back home. There's something more luxurious about eating in France, even when it’s just a simple baguette or a market tomato. Back home, eating so often felt like something I’d squeeze in between errands. Here, you’d better take a seat and enjoy yourself, because that’s the norm.
Everything in France is a feast for the eyes
Stunning architecture in Marseille/
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I know this sounds dramatic, but daily life just looks better here.
Even a quick walk to the pharmacy involves old stone buildings, colourful shutters, funky balconies, arches, church bells, beautiful doorways... sigh. It truly is something else. And while it's not always polished or perfect (sometimes it’s literally falling apart), it certainly always has character.
In Canada, so much of the built environment can feel practical and boxy. There are beautiful places, obviously, but a lot of everyday life happens around parking lots and subdivisions. Meanwhile, in Europe, beauty is so abundant that it becomes background noise.
I feel more connected to history
Old architecture in Marseille.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Canada has history, of course — Indigenous history, settler history, immigrant history, family histories — but Europe’s visible layers of time are hard to compete with. You can walk past buildings that are literally older than Canada as a country and sit in squares where people have gathered for centuries.
That sense of depth is wild.
In Canada, especially in newer suburbs and condo-heavy areas, it can sometimes feel like everything was built yesterday and might be replaced tomorrow. Here, the past is all around you, and I personally find that incredibly beautiful.
Life feels more affordable
Exploring the south of France.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Canada has become painfully expensive, especially when it comes to housing, groceries, transportation, and the basic cost of living. And it's not just the cost; it’s the value exchange.
If life is going to be wildly expensive, I want beauty, walkability, culture, good food, and epic public spaces. In Canada (Toronto in particular), I often felt like I was paying a premium to be stressed and surrounded by condos I couldn't afford. That’s obviously not everyone’s experience, and Europe has its own financial headaches. But for now, the math is simply mathing better for me in France.
Travelling feels way more accessible
Travelling in Europe.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
One of the hardest things about living in Canada is how far away everything feels. Even travelling within the country can be expensive and time-consuming.
Since leaving, the idea of hopping on a train or taking a short flight to another country still feels absurd in the best way. Different languages, foods, landscapes, and cultures can be just a few hours away. It’s pretty wild not to have to plan a once-in-a-lifetime trip just to feel like you’ve gone somewhere different.
I can take a weekend getaway to another country for less than the cost of the VIA train from Toronto to Montreal.
Because if I never had to look at another strip mall situation again, I’d die happy
Not a strip mall.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I know Canada has a ton of beautiful places, but so much of my old everyday life felt like it happened in spaces that were designed to drain the spirit directly from my body.
Strip malls, parking lots, big-box stores, chain restaurants… rinse and repeat until you forget what a charming street even looks like. After living somewhere that bopping over to the bakery involves passing 1,000-year-old buildings and stunning public squares, it’s hard to romanticize a Shoppers Drug Mart wedged between a Subway and a dentist's office.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.