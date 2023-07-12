8 Things Canadians Need To Know Before Travelling To Europe This Summer
Keep these tips in mind before you head out!
Travelling to Europe this year? There are so many differences between Canada and countries in Europe that you'll want to keep in mind before you set out on your trip.
From what to wear to local rules to be aware of, there are quite a few key things that Canadians should be sure to prepare for if they're travelling overseas.
Here are eight things you'll want to know before embarking on a trip to Europe this summer. Bon voyage!
Pack a travel adapter
Want to use your electronics abroad? Then you'll need to get a travel adapter (or two).
Countries in Europe use a different voltage than here in Canada, meaning that the plug you use here simply won't work overseas.
Luckily, you can get one travel adapter that works for all of Europe. If you're partial to Apple products, the company sells a World Travel Adapter Kit that you can buy on Amazon. However, you can get them from pretty much any travel store and even at the airport for last-minute shoppers.
A good tip is to bring more than one — that way, you can charge multiple items at once.
Be aware of local rules
Remember, you're not in Canada anymore! Tons of different rules apply overseas, and what may seem totally normal in Canada could be a faux pas, offensive, or — in some cases — illegal in Europe.
For example, walking around in your swimsuit after hitting the beach is generally fine in Canada but doing the same in parts of Spain could cost you.
According to the Government of Canada, places like Barcelona have banned beachwear outside of local beaches, and those caught could face on-the-spot fines of as much as 300 euros (or around CA$437).
Likewise, sitting on a fountain and enjoying your lunch might seem like the perfect afternoon activity, but in some Italian cities, things like sitting, eating or drinking on a monument or an archaeological landmark are strictly forbidden.
So setting up your pizza lunch on the Trevi Fountain is a definite no-go.
Know local flight restrictions
If you'll be travelling within Europe, you might, at some point, have to take a local flight.
For instance, if you're planning to do some island hopping in Greece, you might have to take a local flight from one of the islands to get back to Canada.
What may come as a surprise, however, is that the smaller, local airlines will usually have lower weight restrictions for luggage.
For instance, where Air Canada allows a maximum weight of 23 kilograms (50 pounds) for checked luggage on flights to Greece, your local flight may have a lower weight maximum of 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds).
There may also be different restrictions on the size and weight of your carry-on luggage, as well as the number of hand luggage you can bring on board.
In any case, it's a good idea to check the baggage restrictions of any local airlines you'll be flying with before heading out so you can pack accordingly.
Leave your Dyson Airwrap at home
Thinking of taking your Dyson Airwrap or hairdryer to Europe with you? Think again.
In recent months, many TikTokers have shared stories of taking their Dyson Airwrap abroad, only to find out that they couldn't use it.
Not only did it not work overseas, but in some cases, users reported that their hair tools actually broke altogether.
According to Dyson, the location in which the Airwrap is purchased will determine its voltage. For example, if you purchased your Airwrap in the U.K., it likely uses 220-240V, which is also suitable in other parts of Europe.
However, machines purchased in Canada, the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Taiwan use 100-127V, which won't work in Europe.
While we're specifically talking about the Dyson Airwrap here, it may also be a good idea to double-check the voltage of any other hair tools or electronics you plan on taking abroad.
Travel with local currency
While in some European countries you may not need cash at all (in Reykjavik, Iceland, you can certainly get by with just your card), it's a good idea to have some of the local currency on you, regardless of where you're going.
In large European cities, it's common to have to pay (usually a few coins) to use the bathroom, for instance. You might also want to pay for things like taxis, or leave tips with cash.
You'll also want to take note of exactly what kind of currency you should bring. Not every country in Europe uses the euro — if you're going to Denmark, you'll need to exchange Canadian dollars for the Danish krone. Likewise, Sweden uses the Swedish krona, rather than the euro.
And if you're looking to experience the thermal baths of Hungary, you'll want to exchange your dollars for forints.
Know when (and how much) to tip
Tipping overseas is a lot different than tipping in Canada. In many parts of Europe, it's not considered compulsory to leave a tip. However, in some places, it is encouraged as a way to express that you enjoy the service and experience.
For example, in Berlin, Germany, tipping in restaurants and bars isn't compulsory, but it is customary to tip for service, with the standard tip amount being around 10%.
In Spain, on the other hand, tipping isn't obligatory as most businesses include a service charge. However, it is common to leave a tip of around 5-10% at restaurants, bars, hotels and when taking taxis if you had great service or a large bill.
If you're wondering about the tipping customs in the country or city you're visiting, you can always reach out to the region's tourism board for more information.
Be aware of tourist taxes
Many cities in Europe charge what's known as a tourist tax, usually applied to accommodations or collected when a tourist checks out of their hotel.
For instance, a "taxe de séjour," is collected from visitors by hotels upon checkout when staying in France.
Rates vary and depend on each type of accommodation, but are said to be between 0.20 and 4.20 euros ($0.29-6.09) per night.
Likewise, visitors to Greece will have to pay a tourist tax that is dependent on the type and official rating of their accommodation and the length of their stay, according to EasyJet.
The tax is said to range from 0.5 euros ($0.72) for one-star accommodation up to 4 euros ($5.80) for five-star stays and is charged per room, per night.
In Italy, the tourist tax varies according to the rating of your stay, meaning the more stars, the more you can expect to fork out.
For example, in Rome, the tax ranges from 4 euros for a three-star stay to 7 euros for five stars, according to tour operator ExpertoItaly.
It's best to check with your airline or hotel about any tourist taxes you may have to pay.
Know the local driving rules
If you're planning on travelling by car in your destination, you'll need to make sure you're aware of the rules of the road, which could be very different compared to the roads in Canada.
For instance, what side of the road do they drive on? In Iceland, you drive on the right side of the road and overtake on the left, similar to Canada. According to Visit Reykjavik, the general speed limit is 30-50 kilometres per hour in populated areas, 80 kilometres per hour on gravel roads in rural areas and 90 kilometres per hour on paved roads.
In Paris, France, you also drive on the right-hand side. The challenge to navigating Parisian roads comes from the city's priorite a droite rule, or priority to the right, which dictates that drivers in Paris have to yield to the vehicles to their right unless otherwise marked by a road sign, according to Auto Europe.
If you'll be driving in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, or Malta, be prepared to drive on the left-hand side of the road.
In many European countries, you can drive with a valid Canadian driver's licence. Some countries, however, have different rules for how old you need to be to operate a vehicle and how many days you can drive in the country using a Canadian licence, so it's best to check before your trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.