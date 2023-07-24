6 European Cities That Canadians Need To Visit, According To Someone Who Grew Up There
It's "Euro Summer!"
It's officially "Euro Summer" if TikTok is anything to go by, with tons of Canadians packing their bags and flying across the Atlantic to make the most of what the continent has to offer.
Growing up in the U.K., I had the whole of Europe literally on my doorstep and I was able to explore so many beautiful cities and different cultures over the years.
Travelling from Canada to Europe however, can be pretty pricey when you factor in flights, hotels and spending money so knowing the cities that are actually worth parting with your cash for is important.
If you're still deciding on where to travel this summer and a European vacation is on the cards, these are the European cities I'd recommend time and time again.
Copenhagen
If there's one European city that I've been desperate to return to since visiting a few years ago, it's Copenhagen. The Danish capital is one of the most beautiful cities I've ever visited.
There's such a great mix of historical architecture and modern day design and it's so easy to explore on foot, by bike or by public transit.
While you're there, you'll want to check out the picture perfect waterfront area of Nyhavn, with all its colourful buildings with tons of bars, restaurants and cafes.
You can also visit Tivoli Gardens, a magical amusement park right in the heart of the city. The park was actually a source of inspiration for both fairytale writer Hans Christian Anderson and Walt Disney, so it's well worth a visit for Disney fans.
If you're an interior design fan, I couldn't recommend the Design Museum Danmark enough where you can check out so much of the history of Danish design.
The city also has some pretty incredible eats from Michelin-starred restaurants to budget spots. As you'd probably guess, the pastries are out of this world. One spot I have on my list to hit up next time is Hart Bageri.
Dublin
Dublin is an incredibly fun city to visit with so much history that's worth exploring. It boasts a rich literary heritage, having been home to iconic writers like James Joyce and Oscar Wilde during their younger years.
Obviously it's Ireland and the weather isn't usually the best, but if you can find a sunny afternoon to walk around the grounds of Trinity College, it's honestly stunning.
The Guinness Storehouse is a really fun experience and if you're not a Guinness drinker beforehand, it might just be enough to convert you. You can even grab a pint in the Gravity Bar, with 360 degree panoramic views over the entire city.
While getting a drink at the iconic Temple Bar is a novelty, it doesn't come cheap! I ended up visiting another pub that was a short walk away called The Palace Bar which was so nice and nowhere near as crowded or expensive.
London
Being a Londoner, I might be biased here but I will always recommend the city as somewhere pretty special to visit in Europe.
The sprawling city has so much to see and do that it is literally impossible to pack it all into one vacation but there are definitely quite a few spots I absolutely love.
There's all the usual tourist spots – like Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the London Eye – which are definitely worth seeing if you haven't visited before, as well as tons of amazing museums like the Science Museum and Natural History Museum. But prepare for those areas to be heaving with crowds pretty much year-round.
However, you can take a quick ride on the tube out to so many other incredible neighbourhoods like Notting Hill and Shoreditch. They'll still more than likely be pretty busy – it is London after all – but definitely way more manageable than central areas.
One of my favourite chilled activities is heading to Greenberry Cafe in Primrose Hill for brunch and then sitting on the hill with the incredible view over the city.
Barcelona
If you want to combine a city break with some downtime on the beach, Barcelona is a pretty amazing place to get the best of both worlds.
The city is famous for having some incredible architecture by Antoni Gaudí and the buildings in Barcelona are out of this world from Casa Batlló to the Sagrada Familia.
While you're in the city, you should visit another of Gaudí's creations, Park Güell. The park is so beautiful with colourful mosaics, stunning buildings and incredible views of the city.
It's also well worth wandering around Ciutadella Park and checking out its impressive bright turquoise fountain surrounded by greenery.
If you're looking for places to eat, the restaurants on La Rambla, the main touristy street, are fine but not usually worth the money. However, a close by spot called Bar Lobo had some of my favourite tapas when I visited.
Amsterdam
Not only is Amsterdam beautiful, with its huge townhouses and canals, it was also the most relaxed European city I've visited to date.
You could honestly spend days getting lost wandering through the city but there's also a ton to see and do while you're there.
The Rijksmuseum is all about Dutch history and art and is well worth your time to check out, as well as the Van Gogh Museum, where you'll get to see some of the iconic artist's most famous works in the flesh.
One of my favourite brunch spots I discovered while I was there was CT Coffee and Coconuts, a really unique cafe in an old cinema which was so pretty and the food was also delicious.
Edinburgh
Edinburgh is the perfect starting point if you've ever dreamed of visiting Scotland. The historical city has some incredible sights to tick off your list.
You can visit Edinburgh Castle and then head down the Royal Mile to Holyrood Palace. The old town is also home to the beautiful Victoria Street, a curved street of colourful shops and cafes which is a must-see in the city.
For some of the best views, you can head to Calton Hill or alternatively, if you're open to a hike, you can take on the almost four kilometer loop up to Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano which overlooks the entire city.
From there, you could even drive up to the Highlands for the real adventure through Scotland.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
