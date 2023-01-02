Canadians Will Soon Be Charged For Visiting Europe & Here's What You Need To Know
The change comes into effect this year. 👇
Canadians dreaming of a European vacation in 2023 will have to be prepared to spend a little more thanks to a new fee being introduced this year.
The European Union is set to implement a new visa waiver system that will charge travellers from certain countries a fee to enter, including those from Canada.
The European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, applies to countries where travellers do not need a visa to enter Europe.
The ETIAS is an electronic system that allows the EU to keep track of visitors from these countries, according to the Schengen visa website.
According to the site, the ETIAS will "undergo a detailed security check of each applicant to determine whether they can be allowed to enter any Schengen Zone country," aka one of 27 countries in the EU that have removed their internal borders.
This includes places like France, Germany, Greece, Portugal and Italy. It does not include nations in the U.K., like England, Scotland and Wales.
The ETIAS will keep track of these travellers in addition to making sure they aren't a security threat.
"All in all, the ETIAS authorization will make travelling to the EU less of a hassle and a much safer experience," reads the website.
The ETIAS is set to cost 7 euros (or around $10) for each application for a person over 18 years old. Those under 18 years of age do not have to pay any fees.
While the process for implementing ETIAS began in 2016, the system is expected to be fully operational later this year, so if you're planning a vacation to Europe this year, you may need to apply for one.
How to apply for the ETIAS
The application is said to take about 10 minutes to fill out and can be done online.
In some "very exceptional cases," the maximum time needed for approval could be up to a month, according to a memo issued by the EU and obtained by CNN.
Some basic personal information will be required, including your name, date of birth, citizenship information and address.
Applicants will also be asked to give details about their education and work experience as well as the first EU country they plan to visit.
There will also be eligibility questions about the applicant's medical condition and criminal records, among other things.
The ETIAS will be processed immediately after you submit your answers and pay the fee, to be either approved or denied. If your application is denied, you can either appeal the decision or re-apply.
Once approved, your ETIAS will be sent to you by email and stored electronically, so there's no need to print it out.
The ETIAS is valid for three years, or until your passport expires.
The system isn't set to become fully operational until November 2023, so there may still be time to get in a European vacation and avoid paying.
Bon voyage!
