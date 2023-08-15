This Stunning European City Is Way Cheaper To Visit Than Paris & It's A Slice Of Luxury
It looks like it's straight out of the fairytale!
Travelling to Europe is notoriously pricey, so if you're planning a trip across the Atlantic, you might want to check out some of the cheaper alternatives to the continent's hotspots.
If you are looking to book a trip to romantic trip to Paris but don't want to blow your budget, you might just want to consider Budapest instead.
Travel search engine Skyscanner has put together a list of underrated city alternatives to travel to and Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, is a great dupe Paris for "luxury on a budget," with just as much glamour and romance.
With unmatched architecture and affordable prices, Budapest might just be the perfect city break spot if you're on a budget.
Vacations in Budapest are far cheaper, with the average hotel costing around $139 per night for a couple, compared to Paris where it could cost around $447, according to Budget Your Travel.
You can trade in walking along the bustling routes of the Seine for the equally stunning Danube River where you'll get to see some of the incredible architecture of the city, including the spectacular and ornate Hungarian Parliament building. You can also take a walk to St. Stephen's Basilica or Fisherman's Bastion. Move over, Eiffel Tower!
While you're in the city, you can walk or take the funicular to the top of Buda Hill where you'll find Buda Castle, which looks as though it's been plucked straight out of a fairytale. The castle is home to museums such as Budapest History Museum and the Hungarian National Gallery but you can also gaze out of the stunning cityscape.
The city is also home to so many thermal baths, including the popular Széchenyi Baths, which is over 100 years old and is one of the largest thermal baths in Europe.
Found on the grounds of a stunning palace, the baths are the perfect place to relax after a long day of exploring, with 18 different pools and 10 saunas and steam cabins to test out. The baths even host weekly parties on Saturday nights with music and drinks.
So if you're planning a European vacation, you might just want to move Budapest up your travel bucket list stat.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.