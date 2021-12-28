Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel

I Visited Paris For The First Time & Here Are 8 Things They Do Better Than Toronto

I think about the €2 bottles of wine every day 😢🍷

I Visited Paris For The First Time & Here Are 8 Things They Do Better Than Toronto
Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

After spending a big chunk of my early twenties stuck in quarantine because of the pandemic, I was eager to get out of Toronto and explore a new city in the summer of 2021.

That’s why when I managed to score a few weeks off, I jumped at the first affordable round-trip tickets to Europe that I could find, and my first stop was Paris.

After spending more than a week in the City of Love, here are all the things that made me fall in love with the city of Paris.

(Sorry, Toronto.)

Speakeasy bars

@callme.ledi

"Hidden" speakeasy in Paris🤫🍸✨ #speakeasy #speakeasybar #paris

Although Toronto has a few dreamy speakeasy bars, the ones in Paris definitely take the win. I managed to hit up two different speakeasy bars in Paris, and both blew me away in terms of their decor, coziness, drinks and atmosphere.

I went to a speakeasy called Lavomatic, which looked like a laundromat from the outside, but one of the washers opened up and revealed a stairway to a cozy bar with a sweet view of Paris.

My friend and I each indulged in two drinks, and although our bill came to a whopping €45, I would pay it all over again for that Negroni. The seating situation at the bar, which consisted of pillows on the ground and swings, was probably my favourite thing about it all.

Another speakeasy that I managed to hit up was called L’Epicier, except this one looked like an Arab grocery store.

The speakeasies in Paris are serious about their themes.

The cafe culture

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

Admittedly, very few things beat sipping an overpriced oat latte and reading a book on a lazy Sunday at a trendy Toronto cafe.

But I managed to find the one thing that does; spending an afternoon sitting on the heated terrace of a Paris cafe, drinking a vin chaud and people-watching until the sunsets.

Doing all the touristy things can be fun, but lounging around at a cafe gives you a taste of Parisian life. In a city like Paris where so much is going on around you, it can be quite endearing to slow down and take a peek at the lives of the people who live there.

Museums and art galleries

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

Yes, the AGO and ROM are great, but nothing really compares to the Louvre and Centre Pompidou. Although the Mona Lisa was a little underwhelming to see in person, The Winged Victory of Samothrace and the rest of the Louvre made up for it.

I will say, if you want to see the Centre Pompidou, you’ll have to carve out a big chunk of your day because the line to get in can take hours.

Thrift stores

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

I’ll be honest; I didn’t think I would find anything in the thrift stores of Paris that I couldn’t find in Toronto's Kensington Market. That was until I found myself at my 11th Parisian thrift store, spending the last of my "buy yourself something nice" budget. And it was only Day Two of my trip.

My favourite shop had to be the Kilo Shop, where the price of each item was based on how much it weighed — a concept I have yet to see in Canada.

Fine dining

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

I wanted the get the whole Parisian experience, which meant indulging in some good food at Paris’ classic restaurants — ones that Toronto simply can't match.

One of my favourites was the highly acclaimed restaurant called Le Verre Volé, which is known for its wide selection of natural wine and hearty French food.

We started with the French classic escargot, followed by what might have been the best lamb I have ever had. We, of course, washed everything down with a bottle of natural wine, which still had bits of grape skin floating around.

Although I will say, if you want to go here, you will have to reserve a spot well in advance because this place is always booked and busy.

Architecture

Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

Paris has done a fantastic job of retaining its classic French architecture and not letting modern design take over its facades. It’s a nice break from Toronto, which looks more and more like NYC each year, with its skyscrapers and endless supply of grey condos.

Unlike Toronto, which doesn’t look much like it did 100 years ago, you can tell Paris has retained much of the charm afforded by its long history. The buildings are well-maintained but you can tell they haven't been meaningfully altered in many, many years.

Boulangeries

It goes without saying that the French know what the hell they're doing when it comes to making a good croissant.

What I wasn’t prepared for, though, was how underwhelming every Canadian-made croissant would taste after having the ones from Paris’ boulangeries.

I may have eaten more croissants and baguettes than my body weight while I was there, and the only thing I regret is not eating more while I had the chance.

Cheap Wine

Tea | Dreamstime

Although many things were better in Paris, the No. 1 thing I miss the most is the dirt-cheap wine. We were drinking €2 bottles of wine daily, which was right under CA$3! Toronto could never.

You would think the price would reflect in its taste, but nope, I did not come across a single crappy bottle of wine.

Tip: take your bottle opener with you because all bottles of wine in Paris — even the cheap ones — are corked.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles

11 Top-Rated Rentals Near Blue Mountain That Start At Just $184

You can find the rental of your dreams on Vrbo. 😍

Sergey02 | Dreamstime , Vrbo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Blue Mountain officially opened for skiing and snowboarding on December 10 and if you're thinking about a winter getaway, Vrbo has a ton of affordable rental options.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTokers Want To Swap Homes Like In 'The Holiday' & It Sounds Like The Ultimate Vacation

How would you feel about swapping homes with a stranger? ✈️

justjazzzyidk | TikTok, thistimeincolour | TikTok

If you'd rather not be home for the holidays, a new TikTok trend is seeing users offering to switch homes with someone else for free, just like in the movie The Holiday.

Many users have started advertising their homes to swap with someone else in a different city, in a nod to the 2006 Christmastime romantic comedy.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Has A Secret Bakery That Sells Festive Dalgona Candies Perfect For 'Squid Game' Fans

Are you for this fun Christmas-themed challenge? 🎅

@dalgona._.ottawa | Instagram

If you're a fan of holiday treats and the Netflix series Squid Game, you need to order from this Ottawa bakery.

Dalgona Ottawa is a small bakery creating this nostalgic sugary treat from Korea that was featured in the hit show Squid Game.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTok Video Of A Rat At Goodwill Is A Skin-Crawling Reminder To Wash Thrift Store Clothes

Bargain-hunters scrambled to grab the "limited edition" rat 🐀

@avenue.eleven | TikTok

Always wash clothes from a thrift store before wearing them.

That little bit of wisdom is going viral on TikTok after someone shared a video of a rat scurrying through a bin of clothes at a Goodwill store.

Keep Reading Show less