Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale has three-wick candles for almost 60% off

You need a promo code to get the deal online.

display in a bath and body works store. right: person holding bath and body works three-wick candle

Bath & Body Works store. Right: Bath & Body Works three-wick candle.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram
Senior Writer

Bath & Body Works is offering three-wick candles for almost 60% off with this year's Candle Day sale.

You can shop the sale all weekend and get new, exclusive fragrances!

The annual Candle Day sale in Canada is from 6 a.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025, to 5:59 a.m. ET on December 8, 2025.

More than 25 three-wick candles are dropping exclusively for this sale, including new scents and candles "from the vault."

During the sale, all Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are $11.95, down from the regular price of $27.95.

That means the candles are 57% off, and you save $16.

You can shop the Candle Day deal in-store and online.

If you want to buy a lot of three wicks, there is a limit of 24 candles per transaction.

You can get this $11.95 deal on classic holiday scents and Bath & Body Works favourites.

There are also a bunch of new three-wick candles for the Candle Day sale, including:

  • Vanilla Buttermint
  • Coffee & Donuts
  • Butterscotch Swirl
  • Sugared Waffle Cone
  • Hot Fudge Drizzle
  • Glazed Cherries
  • Sun Ripened Raspberry
  • Holiday Dill-light

These are the three-wick candles Bath & Body Works is bringing back "from the vault" for Candle Day:

  • Vanilla Snowflake
  • Blueberry Sugar
  • Smoked Vanilla
  • Peppermint Marshmallow
  • Brown Sugar & Fig
  • Snowday
  • Cranberry Pear Bellini
  • Black Tie
  • Tis The Season

If you're shopping in-store, this deal is available at all Bath & Body Works locations in Canada.

No coupon is required, so bring candles to the checkout counter and the discount will be automatically applied.

If you're shopping online, add three-wick candles to your shopping bag and enter the promo code CANDLECRAZE at checkout.

Once you do that, the discount will be applied to eligible items in your shopping bag.

Bath & Body Works said the three-wick candle selection may vary in-store and online.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

