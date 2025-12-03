Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale has three-wick candles for almost 60% off
You need a promo code to get the deal online.
Bath & Body Works is offering three-wick candles for almost 60% off with this year's Candle Day sale.
You can shop the sale all weekend and get new, exclusive fragrances!
The annual Candle Day sale in Canada is from 6 a.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025, to 5:59 a.m. ET on December 8, 2025.
More than 25 three-wick candles are dropping exclusively for this sale, including new scents and candles "from the vault."
During the sale, all Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are $11.95, down from the regular price of $27.95.
That means the candles are 57% off, and you save $16.
You can shop the Candle Day deal in-store and online.
If you want to buy a lot of three wicks, there is a limit of 24 candles per transaction.
You can get this $11.95 deal on classic holiday scents and Bath & Body Works favourites.
There are also a bunch of new three-wick candles for the Candle Day sale, including:
- Vanilla Buttermint
- Coffee & Donuts
- Butterscotch Swirl
- Sugared Waffle Cone
- Hot Fudge Drizzle
- Glazed Cherries
- Sun Ripened Raspberry
- Holiday Dill-light
These are the three-wick candles Bath & Body Works is bringing back "from the vault" for Candle Day:
- Vanilla Snowflake
- Blueberry Sugar
- Smoked Vanilla
- Peppermint Marshmallow
- Brown Sugar & Fig
- Snowday
- Cranberry Pear Bellini
- Black Tie
- Tis The Season
If you're shopping in-store, this deal is available at all Bath & Body Works locations in Canada.
No coupon is required, so bring candles to the checkout counter and the discount will be automatically applied.
If you're shopping online, add three-wick candles to your shopping bag and enter the promo code CANDLECRAZE at checkout.
Once you do that, the discount will be applied to eligible items in your shopping bag.
Bath & Body Works said the three-wick candle selection may vary in-store and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.