Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

7 food recalls issued in Canada recently for yogurt, broccoli, tea, beef jerky and more

You might have these products at home.

pre-packaged vegetables, including your fresh market products, at a walmart grocery store in canada

Pre-packaged vegetables at a grocery store in Canada.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A few food recalls have been issued in Canada for products like broccoli, tea, yogurt and beef jerky.

This is due to possible Salmonella contamination, pieces of plastic, undeclared ingredients and other health concerns.

These notices were posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in November 2025.

You're being told to check if you have recalled products and not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the items.

So, here are some product recalls you should know about.

Broccoli florets

bag of Your Fresh Market broccoli florets

Your Fresh Market broccoli florets.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Certain Your Fresh Market brand broccoli florets are recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

This product has been distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I, and Quebec.

The recall is for 907-gram bags of Your Fresh Market broccoli florets with 6 27735 27054 8 as the UPC, 2025-NO-26 as the best before date and 25318 as the lot number.

Beef jerky

Superior Meats brand Korean smoked BBQ flavoured beef jerky containing wheat is recalled due to a misleading gluten-free claim.

It has been distributed in Ontario.

This recall is for the 50-gram pack of Superior Meats Premium Beef Jerky — Korean Smoked BBQ with 1 86921 00099 9 as the UPC and 2500994 as the lot number.

Herbal tea

box of Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea

Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Celebration Herbals brand senna leaf herbal tea is recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

These items have been distributed in B.C., New Brunswick and Ontario.

The 42-gram boxes of Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea with 24 tea bags are part of this recall.

Affected products also have 6 28240 20182 9 as the UPC, OCT 29 2028 as the best before date and 251004 as the lot number.

YOP drinkable yogurt

box of yop drinkable yogurt bottles

YOP drinkable yogurt.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Some Yoplait brand YOP drinkable yogurt is recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

These products have been distributed nationally.

Various flavours and sizes, including 200 millilitre bottles and multipacks, are part of this recall.

You can find the full list of affected products in the CFIA recall notice.

Dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt

Krispy Kernels brand dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt are recalled due to undeclared peanuts.

This product has been distributed nationally, including online.

Krispy Kernels Vitality dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt in the 185 gram pack with 0 64210 06485 6 as the UPC are part of this recall.

Also, the items have these best-before dates:

  • 2025-OC-02
  • 2025-OC-03
  • 2025-NO-07
  • 2025-NO-08
  • 2025-NO-09
  • 2025-NO-28
  • 2025-NO-29
  • 2026-JA-10
  • 2026-JA-11
  • 2026-FE-01
  • 2026-FE-04
  • 2026-MR-05
  • 2026-MR-06
  • 2026-MA-07
  • 2026-MA-08
  • 2026-JN-20
  • 2026-JN-21
  • 2026-JN-24

Cinnamon buns

box of Care Bakery Cinnamon Buns

Care Bakery Cinnamon Buns.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Care Bakery brand cinnamon buns are recalled because of undeclared egg.

These baked goods have been distributed in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The recall is for 350-gram boxes of Care Bakery Cinnamon Buns with the UPC 8 57459 00038 5 that don't have egg listed on the label.

Sandwiches and wraps

Various brands of sandwiches and wraps are recalled due to Salmonella.

These items have been distributed in Quebec.

Sandwiches and wraps from Bistro Express, Emporte Moi, Marché Express, Martel and other brands are part of this recall.

You can find the full list of affected products in the CFIA recall notice.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario has a hidden German Christmas village with a twinkly market and mulled wine

It's like a holiday trip to Europe.

This 2.5 hr train from Toronto takes you to an enchanting riverside village with European vibes

It's a magical spot for a Christmas getaway.

Ontario's new Costco is opening this week and here's what we know about the unique store

You can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses!

University of Toronto is hiring for these jobs and you can make up to $177,000 a year

Positions are available at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

This underrated BC spot is like a storybook with a castle, waterfall & small-town streets

It's B.C.'s best-kept hidden gem. 💎🤫

The Canada Workers Benefit is increasing — Here's how much you can get in 2026

Plus, when those quarterly advance payments are coming. 👀

Lotto 6/49 winners just scored $1 million on a ticket from almost a year ago

"We've had other things on our mind."

This Christmas tree farm near Ottawa is so magical it's starred in several Hallmark films

It's less than an hour from the city. 🎄

Here's how much Galen Weston Jr. could give every Loblaws shopper — and still be a billionaire

The guy who sold you that $40 steak is worth over $20 billion. 😳