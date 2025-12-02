7 food recalls issued in Canada recently for yogurt, broccoli, tea, beef jerky and more
You might have these products at home.
A few food recalls have been issued in Canada for products like broccoli, tea, yogurt and beef jerky.
This is due to possible Salmonella contamination, pieces of plastic, undeclared ingredients and other health concerns.
These notices were posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in November 2025.
You're being told to check if you have recalled products and not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the items.
So, here are some product recalls you should know about.
Broccoli florets
Your Fresh Market broccoli florets.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain Your Fresh Market brand broccoli florets are recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
This product has been distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I, and Quebec.
The recall is for 907-gram bags of Your Fresh Market broccoli florets with 6 27735 27054 8 as the UPC, 2025-NO-26 as the best before date and 25318 as the lot number.
Beef jerky
Superior Meats brand Korean smoked BBQ flavoured beef jerky containing wheat is recalled due to a misleading gluten-free claim.
It has been distributed in Ontario.
This recall is for the 50-gram pack of Superior Meats Premium Beef Jerky — Korean Smoked BBQ with 1 86921 00099 9 as the UPC and 2500994 as the lot number.
Herbal tea
Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Celebration Herbals brand senna leaf herbal tea is recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
These items have been distributed in B.C., New Brunswick and Ontario.
The 42-gram boxes of Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea with 24 tea bags are part of this recall.
Affected products also have 6 28240 20182 9 as the UPC, OCT 29 2028 as the best before date and 251004 as the lot number.
YOP drinkable yogurt
YOP drinkable yogurt.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Some Yoplait brand YOP drinkable yogurt is recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.
These products have been distributed nationally.
Various flavours and sizes, including 200 millilitre bottles and multipacks, are part of this recall.
You can find the full list of affected products in the CFIA recall notice.
Dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt
Krispy Kernels brand dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt are recalled due to undeclared peanuts.
This product has been distributed nationally, including online.
Krispy Kernels Vitality dried fruit, nuts, seeds and yogurt in the 185 gram pack with 0 64210 06485 6 as the UPC are part of this recall.
Also, the items have these best-before dates:
- 2025-OC-02
- 2025-OC-03
- 2025-NO-07
- 2025-NO-08
- 2025-NO-09
- 2025-NO-28
- 2025-NO-29
- 2026-JA-10
- 2026-JA-11
- 2026-FE-01
- 2026-FE-04
- 2026-MR-05
- 2026-MR-06
- 2026-MA-07
- 2026-MA-08
- 2026-JN-20
- 2026-JN-21
- 2026-JN-24
Cinnamon buns
Care Bakery Cinnamon Buns.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Care Bakery brand cinnamon buns are recalled because of undeclared egg.
These baked goods have been distributed in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The recall is for 350-gram boxes of Care Bakery Cinnamon Buns with the UPC 8 57459 00038 5 that don't have egg listed on the label.
Sandwiches and wraps
Various brands of sandwiches and wraps are recalled due to Salmonella.
These items have been distributed in Quebec.
Sandwiches and wraps from Bistro Express, Emporte Moi, Marché Express, Martel and other brands are part of this recall.
You can find the full list of affected products in the CFIA recall notice.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.