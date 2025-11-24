All of these Yoplait yogurt drinks are recalled in Canada because of 'pieces of plastic'
You might have the recalled products in your fridge.
Yoplait yogurt drinks that you might have in your fridge are being recalled in Canada.
These YOP products could potentially have "pieces of plastic" in them.
On November 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a Yoplait YOP recall.
The affected products are being recalled because of "the possible presence of pieces of plastic."
This product recall was triggered by the company.
If you have these recalled products, you're being told not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them.
According to the CFIA, recalled products should be thrown out or returned where you purchased them.
These are the Yoplait brand products included in the recall:
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Blueberry, 200 mL, 0 56920 13027 3 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry, 200 mL, 0 56920 13029 7 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Banana, 200 mL, 0 56920 13019 8 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Birthday Cake, 200 mL, 0 56920 13021 1 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Vanilla, 200 mL, 0 56920 13026 6 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Banana, 200 mL, 0 56920 13642 8 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Raspberry, 200 mL, 0 56920 13028 0 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Peach, 200 mL, 0 56920 13022 8 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Yuzu Mandarin, 200 mL, 0 56920 13031 0 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Tropical, 200 mL, 0 56920 13025 9 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Mermaid Blackberry Starfruit, 200 mL, 0 56920 13499 8 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Lactose Free Strawberry Raspberry, 200 mL, 0 56920 13173 7 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Lactose Free Mango, 200 mL, 0 56920 13172 0 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry, Vanilla and Strawberry Banana, 15 x 200 mL, 0 56920 12011 3 (best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry, 6 x 200 mL, 0 56920 13036 5 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Banana, 6 x 200 mL, 0 56920 13183 6 (best before dates up to and including 2026JA12)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry and Raspberry, 12 x 200 mL, 0 56920 13034 1 (best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry and Vanilla, 12 x 200 mL, 0 56920 13502 5 (best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY)
No injuries associated with consuming these products have been reported.
Currently, the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation and verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.
The investigation could lead to the recall of additional products.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.