Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

There's a magical German Christmas market 1 hour from Toronto and it's full of European charm

Pretzels and gingerbread await.

A person standing in a Christmas market. Right: Two pretzels.

A German Christmas market in Ontario.

@sarah.dufff | Instagram, @cityofkitchener | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of a charming European-style Christmas without leaving Ontario, you're in luck. Just a short drive from Toronto, you'll find a holiday market that captures all the cozy magic of a festive getaway abroad.

You can wander past cozy chalets, bite into pretzels, and sip warm drinks at this magical German Christmas market.

It's only a little over an hour from the city, making it an easy and enchanting day trip for anyone craving some early-season cheer.

Kitchener's beloved Christkindl Market is making its return from December 4 to 7, 2025, transforming the downtown area into a glowing holiday village.

The event is "straight out of a European Christmas storybook," and you can "enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas carols while strolling around the twinkling and sparkling market," according to Explore Waterloo Region.

More than 75 vendors will set up shop, offering handmade treasures such as jewelry, toys, seasonal décor, and unique accessories for everyone on your gift list.

Bring your appetite! According to the market, you can "follow the scents of vanilla and rum in the air to the fresh-baked Christstollen and Spitzkuchen gingerbreads."

From pretzels to waffles, you'll feel like you're celebrating Christmas in Germany as you dig into the festive treats.

On top of shopping and snacking, visitors can enjoy plenty of entertainment, including live performances such as the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack played on stage, ice sculpting contests, maple taffy sampling, and more.

You can even glide around a skating rink for some extra festive fun.

You'll also find tons of cozy touches throughout the grounds, such as photo-worthy backdrops and even a magical miniature train display.

With cozy treats, sparkling displays and more, this Christmas market near Toronto is like a holiday trip to Germany.

Christkindl Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 4 to 7, 2025

Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON

City of Kitchener Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
christmas markets near torontochristkindl marketchristkindl market kitchenerchristmas market toronto
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This small town near Toronto has a magical European Christmas market with dazzling lake views

You'll forget you're in Ontario.

This beautiful Ontario town has a traditional European Christmas market and it's pure magic

It has twinkly chalets and glowing fires.

This Christmas town near Toronto will whisk you away to a glittery European village

It's like stepping into a scene from 'The Holiday.'

6 enchanting Christmas markets in and around Ottawa that are straight off a holiday card

Holiday shopping and tasty treats abound. 🎄✨

This magical Ontario spot with cobblestone streets feels like a European Christmas village

No plane ticket needed.

6 enchanting Christmas markets in and around Ottawa that are straight off a holiday card

Holiday shopping and tasty treats abound. 🎄✨

This real-life Netflix Christmas tree farm is 1 hour from Toronto and it's so magical

It's featured in a new Netflix film!

Cette petite ville en Ontario parait dans près de 30 films de Noël et ça vaut le road trip

Son marché de Noël est tout simplement magique!

Ontario has an 'authentic Christmas village' with sparkling streets and horse-drawn carriages

It looks like a twinkly Hallmark town.