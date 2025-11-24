There's a magical German Christmas market 1 hour from Toronto and it's full of European charm
Pretzels and gingerbread await.
If you're dreaming of a charming European-style Christmas without leaving Ontario, you're in luck. Just a short drive from Toronto, you'll find a holiday market that captures all the cozy magic of a festive getaway abroad.
You can wander past cozy chalets, bite into pretzels, and sip warm drinks at this magical German Christmas market.
It's only a little over an hour from the city, making it an easy and enchanting day trip for anyone craving some early-season cheer.
Kitchener's beloved Christkindl Market is making its return from December 4 to 7, 2025, transforming the downtown area into a glowing holiday village.
The event is "straight out of a European Christmas storybook," and you can "enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas carols while strolling around the twinkling and sparkling market," according to Explore Waterloo Region.
More than 75 vendors will set up shop, offering handmade treasures such as jewelry, toys, seasonal décor, and unique accessories for everyone on your gift list.
Bring your appetite! According to the market, you can "follow the scents of vanilla and rum in the air to the fresh-baked Christstollen and Spitzkuchen gingerbreads."
From pretzels to waffles, you'll feel like you're celebrating Christmas in Germany as you dig into the festive treats.
On top of shopping and snacking, visitors can enjoy plenty of entertainment, including live performances such as the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack played on stage, ice sculpting contests, maple taffy sampling, and more.
You can even glide around a skating rink for some extra festive fun.
You'll also find tons of cozy touches throughout the grounds, such as photo-worthy backdrops and even a magical miniature train display.
With cozy treats, sparkling displays and more, this Christmas market near Toronto is like a holiday trip to Germany.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 4 to 7, 2025
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
