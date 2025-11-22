Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This beautiful Ontario town has a traditional European Christmas market and it's pure magic

It has twinkly chalets and glowing fires.

A vendor at a Christmas market. Right: A Christmas market.

A European-style Christmas market in Ontario.

Christmas on the Bay
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to hop on a plane to Europe to experience a magical Christmas market. This charming Ontario small town has an enchanting holiday market that will sweep you away to another world.

With cozy chalets, twinkling lights, crackling fires, and glittering Christmas trees, you'll feel like you're wandering through a market in Germany.

If you're looking for a festive experience to enjoy this holiday season, you might want to plan a trip to this enchanting destination.

Christmas on the Bay is Georgian Bay's largest outdoor Christmas market in the heart of charming historic Meaford.

The event is returning from December 4 to 7, 2025, and will feature unique items, gifts, treats, and endless festive cheer.

According to the website, the event is "a traditional outdoor European-style Christmas Market… but with a twist. Just like the very best outdoor Christmas markets, Christmas On the Bay provides all the festive lights, sounds, smells, experiences, and ambiance you would expect to put you into the perfect festive spirit."

You'll find all sorts of items from artisans, crafters, artists, and vendors as you wander past the twinkling chalets. From chocolates to candles and handcrafted soap, there's something for everyone on the list.

While you're in the area, you can also explore Meaford's charming downtown, cozy cafes, and boutiques for more holiday cheer.

If European vibes, festive treats, and a magical atmosphere sound like your idea of the perfect holiday outing, this enchanting Ontario Christmas market is the place to be.

Christmas on the Bay

Price: Free admission

When: December 4 to 7, 2025

Address: Meaford Market Square, 12 Nelson St. E., Meaford, ON

Christmas on the Bay Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

