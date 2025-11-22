This beautiful Ontario town has a traditional European Christmas market and it's pure magic
It has twinkly chalets and glowing fires.
You don't need to hop on a plane to Europe to experience a magical Christmas market. This charming Ontario small town has an enchanting holiday market that will sweep you away to another world.
With cozy chalets, twinkling lights, crackling fires, and glittering Christmas trees, you'll feel like you're wandering through a market in Germany.
If you're looking for a festive experience to enjoy this holiday season, you might want to plan a trip to this enchanting destination.
Christmas on the Bay is Georgian Bay's largest outdoor Christmas market in the heart of charming historic Meaford.
The event is returning from December 4 to 7, 2025, and will feature unique items, gifts, treats, and endless festive cheer.
According to the website, the event is "a traditional outdoor European-style Christmas Market… but with a twist. Just like the very best outdoor Christmas markets, Christmas On the Bay provides all the festive lights, sounds, smells, experiences, and ambiance you would expect to put you into the perfect festive spirit."
You'll find all sorts of items from artisans, crafters, artists, and vendors as you wander past the twinkling chalets. From chocolates to candles and handcrafted soap, there's something for everyone on the list.
While you're in the area, you can also explore Meaford's charming downtown, cozy cafes, and boutiques for more holiday cheer.
If European vibes, festive treats, and a magical atmosphere sound like your idea of the perfect holiday outing, this enchanting Ontario Christmas market is the place to be.
Christmas on the Bay
Price: Free admission
When: December 4 to 7, 2025
Address: Meaford Market Square, 12 Nelson St. E., Meaford, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.