This 'Hallmark-worthy' small town near Toronto is an enchanting spot for a weekend getaway
It's like a Christmas postcard.
There may not be snow on the ground yet, but the holidays are just around the bend, and it's never too soon to start planning some enchanting getaways.
Ontario is a magical spot to enjoy the Christmas season. The province transforms with snowy streets, twinkling lights, warm cafes, and magical small towns that are straight off a holiday card.
If you're looking for a dreamy spot to visit this festive season, you might want to plan a trip to this cozy destination.
Offering twinkle-lit streets, sweet-smelling shops, old-world charm and endless Christmas cheer, it's a magical spot to explore with your friends, family, or loved ones.
Destination Ontario has revealed "Hallmark-worthy small-town holiday getaways in Ontario," highlighting 22 enchanted Christmas towns across the province.
According to the website, these spots are a "romantic escape for two or the perfect girls' retreat inspired by Christmas Hallmark movies, complete with scenic winter streets and Instagrammable holiday lights and decorations."
Stratford was one of the spots mentioned in the list, and if you're looking for Christmas magic, you'll want to keep this gem on your radar.
While it's technically a city, Stratford has major small-town vibes and will whisk you away to a European Christmas village.
The old-world architecture, snow-dusted rooftops and glittering lights transform the area into a Hallmark-worthy scene.
Stratford has actually served as the backdrop for a real-life Hallmark film. According to Destination Ontario, Downtown Stratford and Market Square were filming locations for the Hallmark romance Pining for Douglas.
From November 1 to December 20, you can explore Stratford's Christmas Trail. The self-guided tour leads to sparkling artisan shops where you can find unique gifts and holiday treats.
Another cozy trail to explore is the Chocolate Trail, which takes you to charming sweet shops filled with the delicious smell of Christmas.
You'll also want to check out Lights on Stratford, an annual event running from December 12 to January 18. The festival showcases illuminated installations that light up the downtown core and parks.
Storefronts and other locations throughout the city will also showcase glowing windows and decor.
Stratford boasts several quaint cafes and tea rooms where you can warm up after a day spent in the snow. Balzac's Stratford, The Livery Yard, The Ashborne Cafe, and Distinctly Tea Stratford offer steaming beverages and specialty treats.
Bring your Christmas list, because there are many cute boutiques where you can complete all your holiday shopping. You can find everything from home goods to clothing and books.
On November 30, the Stratford Sparkles Christmas Market will bring an extra touch of cheer to the city.
The event features 55 handmade vendors offering a diverse range of unique gifts, festive decor, and more.
For even more holiday fun, you can check out the Winter Wander-Land on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30, in Downtown Stratford. With festive wooden huts, crackling fires, roaming carollers, and the return of Polar Express train rides, it's a joyful celebration of the season.
Destination Ontario suggestions include checking out restaurants such as Cafe Bouffon, Bluebird Restaurant and Bar, and Mercer Kitchen.
As for accommodations, The Parlour Inn and Hotel Julie offer luxurious accommodations perfect for a romantic escape or a girls' getaway.
Whether you're sipping hot chocolate in a cozy cafe, wandering under sparkling lights, exploring the Christmas Trail, or enjoying Winter Wander-Land, Stratford is a magical spot for a Hallmark-worthy holiday getaway.
