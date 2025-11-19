Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This little Christmas village in Ontario is a Hallmark dream come true with a twinkly market

It's brimming with magic.

A street with snow and Christmas decor. Right: A person walking in a small town.

A village in Ontario.

@cavespringvineyard | Instagram, @soul.lilly | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario has a tiny village that looks like it was plucked from a Hallmark film. With quaint streets, glowing shops, cozy cafes and a magical Christmas market, it's an enchanting spot to explore during the holiday season.

The little town is just a road trip away from Toronto, making it a convenient spot for a festive day trip or weekend away.

You'll feel like the main character of a Christmas film as you pop into the stores and wander through the twinkling market.

Jordan, Ontario, is a cozy village located just under 2 hours from Toronto in the Twenty Valley. According to the website, "the heart of Jordan Village will be transformed into a magical Christmas Village with charming holiday décor, Christmas shopping, and festive events for the whole family."

There are several festive events to enjoy throughout the season, including the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 21, where you can meet Santa and watch the Village sparkle.

On the same evening, you can head to the Starlight Market at the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre. The magical event is lit entirely by holiday lights and features local artisans, food and drinks, s'mores, a Polar Express train, and more.

In December, the Village is hosting more festive events, including an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and a Christmas Cocktail Making Class.

Some events require an RSVP, so be sure to plan ahead.

While in Jordan, you can pop into cute shops and cafes, such as RPM Bakehouse, where you'll find cozy vibes and sweet treats.

Or, you can treat yourself to a meal at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant, or Restaurant Pearl Morissette, which is the only 2-star Michelin restaurant in the province.

With a glowing market and magical Hallmark vibes, Jordan Village is an enchanting spot for a festive getaway.

Jordan Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario small townschristmas marketontario christmas marketschristmas village ontario
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This Ontario city has starred in almost 30 Christmas movies and has a magical holiday market

You can enjoy mini train rides and more.

This charming Hallmark town near Ottawa is one of Canada's top 20 spots to spend Christmas

It's like a real-life holiday movie. 🎄✨

Canadian universities dominated the top 10 of a new world's best universities ranking

But we don't have the number one school anymore. 👀

Costco is extending hours at stores in Canada on these days but only for a few weeks

You get more time to shop during the holidays!

Canada's richest man could give every single Canadian thousands and STILL be a billionaire

He's promised to give most of it away — we're just here to help him plan. 👀

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

Parks Canada is hiring for IT jobs in Alberta that pay up to $28 an hour or $85,000 a year

IT professionals and students can apply!

Canada's 'best city for renters' is this bustling spot with 1-bedroom apartments under $1,400

It beat Toronto by over 50 spots on the list!

Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more

Some products are $100 off!