This little Christmas village in Ontario is a Hallmark dream come true with a twinkly market
It's brimming with magic.
Ontario has a tiny village that looks like it was plucked from a Hallmark film. With quaint streets, glowing shops, cozy cafes and a magical Christmas market, it's an enchanting spot to explore during the holiday season.
The little town is just a road trip away from Toronto, making it a convenient spot for a festive day trip or weekend away.
You'll feel like the main character of a Christmas film as you pop into the stores and wander through the twinkling market.
Jordan, Ontario, is a cozy village located just under 2 hours from Toronto in the Twenty Valley. According to the website, "the heart of Jordan Village will be transformed into a magical Christmas Village with charming holiday décor, Christmas shopping, and festive events for the whole family."
There are several festive events to enjoy throughout the season, including the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 21, where you can meet Santa and watch the Village sparkle.
On the same evening, you can head to the Starlight Market at the Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre. The magical event is lit entirely by holiday lights and features local artisans, food and drinks, s'mores, a Polar Express train, and more.
In December, the Village is hosting more festive events, including an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and a Christmas Cocktail Making Class.
Some events require an RSVP, so be sure to plan ahead.
While in Jordan, you can pop into cute shops and cafes, such as RPM Bakehouse, where you'll find cozy vibes and sweet treats.
Or, you can treat yourself to a meal at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant, or Restaurant Pearl Morissette, which is the only 2-star Michelin restaurant in the province.
With a glowing market and magical Hallmark vibes, Jordan Village is an enchanting spot for a festive getaway.
