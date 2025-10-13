This tiny Ontario village is hidden in a fall dreamland with warm cafes and storybook streets
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Leafy streets, warm shops, crimson trees, and majestic waterfalls await at this dreamy Ontario destination. Offering endless seasonal charm, this hidden gem village is a magical spot for an autumn day trip or weekend escape.
You can spend a day popping into boutiques, getting pampered at a spa, or filling up on treats at a bakery.
Jordan Village is a cozy escape tucked amidst the vineyards of the Niagara region.
The small but charming village has old-world streets, stone shops, and beautiful scenery, making it look like a scene from an autumn postcard.
You'll want to stop by RPM Bakehouse for some cozy fall vibes and sweet treats. The quaint cafe has everything from pastries to sandwiches, and is a cute place to pop by after a day of shopping or hiking.
You can also head to Plant No. 01, where you'll find plant-based baked goods, along with freshly made coffee and specialty teas.
If you're looking for a sit-down meal, you can indulge in a meal at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant, or Restaurant Pearl Morissette, which is the only 2-star Michelin restaurant in the province.
Autumn is the perfect time to visit the nearby Balls Falls Conservation Area. The park boasts a historic village and stunning foliage.
You can hike your way through breathtaking scenery to two dreamy cascades hidden in a realm of fall colours.
With stunning trails, cozy small-town charm, and warm cafes, Jordan Village is a magical spot to enjoy the harvest season.
