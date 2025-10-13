Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This tiny Ontario village is hidden in a fall dreamland with warm cafes and storybook streets

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A person standing on a street. Right: A waterfall surrounded by fall colours.
@dreamin_b | Instagram, @droneniagara | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Leafy streets, warm shops, crimson trees, and majestic waterfalls await at this dreamy Ontario destination. Offering endless seasonal charm, this hidden gem village is a magical spot for an autumn day trip or weekend escape.

You can spend a day popping into boutiques, getting pampered at a spa, or filling up on treats at a bakery.

Jordan Village is a cozy escape tucked amidst the vineyards of the Niagara region.

The small but charming village has old-world streets, stone shops, and beautiful scenery, making it look like a scene from an autumn postcard.

You'll want to stop by RPM Bakehouse for some cozy fall vibes and sweet treats. The quaint cafe has everything from pastries to sandwiches, and is a cute place to pop by after a day of shopping or hiking.

You can also head to Plant No. 01, where you'll find plant-based baked goods, along with freshly made coffee and specialty teas.

If you're looking for a sit-down meal, you can indulge in a meal at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant, or Restaurant Pearl Morissette, which is the only 2-star Michelin restaurant in the province.

Autumn is the perfect time to visit the nearby Balls Falls Conservation Area. The park boasts a historic village and stunning foliage.

You can hike your way through breathtaking scenery to two dreamy cascades hidden in a realm of fall colours.

With stunning trails, cozy small-town charm, and warm cafes, Jordan Village is a magical spot to enjoy the harvest season.

Jordan Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns near torontofall hikes torontowaterfalls near torontosmall towns in ontario
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    8 enchanting small towns in Ontario that are like stepping into an autumn dreamland

    These spots look like they were made for fall.

    This beautiful Ontario village is one of Canada's 'best' small towns to visit during the fall

    It's a road trip from Toronto.

    This postcard-worthy Ontario village has winding rivers and waterfalls draped in fall hues

    It's a short drive from Toronto.

    This hidden gem village in Ontario with storybook charm is like a cozy autumn day in Europe

    It's a magical fall day trip.

    This Ontario destination has dreamy lakeside villages and bakeries bursting with butter tarts

    It's a magical fall day trip.

    Canada's largest year-round farmers' market is near Toronto and it's a dreamy fall day trip

    It's brimming with baked goods and harvest charm.🍂

    I spent a weekend in this Ontario spot with the best fall colours and it was pure magic

    It's my favourite fall getaway spot.

    This tiny Canadian spot is one of the 'world's most beautiful villages' & it's full of charm

    It's got quiet coastal streets, red sand beaches and quaint, cozy cottages. 🌊

    This hidden gem village in Ontario with storybook charm is like a cozy autumn day in Europe

    It's a magical fall day trip.