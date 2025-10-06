Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This mystical Ontario waterfall is tucked away in a tiny village and it's stunning in the fall

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A waterfall surrounded by fall colours.

An Ontario waterfall.

@ideasandlight | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You can discover a mystical waterfall hidden in a valley of red and gold this fall. Located 2 hours from Toronto, the natural wonder is a magical spot for an autumn day trip and offers stunning views of the foliage.

You can hike your way through brilliant colours and crisp autumn air at this stunning conservation area, which transforms into a fall dreamland each harvest season.

Eugenia Falls Conservation Area is nestled in the tiny Village of Eugenia, spreading across 23 hectares of lush forest along the Niagara Escarpment.

The trails wind through the scenic Cuckoo Valley, offering breathtaking views of Eugenia Falls—a 30-metre cascade that stands as the tallest waterfall in the region, especially striking framed by autumn foliage.

The Main Trail is a 1.7-kilometre hike that leads to a scenic lookout overlooking the falls. You can also find a tunnel, pavilion, and more in the conversation area.

Be sure to check the conservation area's hours before visiting. For safety reasons, access to the base or top of the falls, as well as areas beyond the fences, is not permitted.

Once you've finished with your hike, you can spend some time in the quaint village or nearby towns such as Flesherton, popping into the galleries and enjoying a cozy drink at a cafe.

If the parking lot at Eugenia Falls is full, you can head to the Old Baldy Conservation Area or Epping Lookout Conservation Area for some stunning autumn views.

With crisp fall air and vibrant scenery, a day trip to this enchanting waterfall is worth adding to your bucket list this season.

Eugenia Falls Conservation Area

Price: $10 parking fee

When: Open year-round, dawn to dusk

Address: County Road 13, Eugenia, ON

Grey Sauble Conservation Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
waterfall hikes ontarioroad trips from torontofall hikes ontario
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This fall spot in Ontario has cozy streets sprinkled with bakeries and crimson forest trails

It's an autumn dream come true.

This postcard-worthy Ontario village has winding rivers and waterfalls draped in fall hues

It's a short drive from Toronto.

This breathtaking park near Ottawa is one of the 'best' spots in Canada for fall colours

It's a must-visit this autumn. 🍂