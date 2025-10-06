This mystical Ontario waterfall is tucked away in a tiny village and it's stunning in the fall
It's a road trip from Toronto.
You can discover a mystical waterfall hidden in a valley of red and gold this fall. Located 2 hours from Toronto, the natural wonder is a magical spot for an autumn day trip and offers stunning views of the foliage.
You can hike your way through brilliant colours and crisp autumn air at this stunning conservation area, which transforms into a fall dreamland each harvest season.
Eugenia Falls Conservation Area is nestled in the tiny Village of Eugenia, spreading across 23 hectares of lush forest along the Niagara Escarpment.
The trails wind through the scenic Cuckoo Valley, offering breathtaking views of Eugenia Falls—a 30-metre cascade that stands as the tallest waterfall in the region, especially striking framed by autumn foliage.
The Main Trail is a 1.7-kilometre hike that leads to a scenic lookout overlooking the falls. You can also find a tunnel, pavilion, and more in the conversation area.
Be sure to check the conservation area's hours before visiting. For safety reasons, access to the base or top of the falls, as well as areas beyond the fences, is not permitted.
Once you've finished with your hike, you can spend some time in the quaint village or nearby towns such as Flesherton, popping into the galleries and enjoying a cozy drink at a cafe.
If the parking lot at Eugenia Falls is full, you can head to the Old Baldy Conservation Area or Epping Lookout Conservation Area for some stunning autumn views.
With crisp fall air and vibrant scenery, a day trip to this enchanting waterfall is worth adding to your bucket list this season.
Eugenia Falls Conservation Area
Price: $10 parking fee
When: Open year-round, dawn to dusk
Address: County Road 13, Eugenia, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.