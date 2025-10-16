Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This hidden swing bridge near Toronto takes you over a dreamy waterfall draped in fall hues

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn hike.

A person standing on a bridge. Right: A person standing by a fountain.

A conservation area near Toronto.

@k_raash | Instagram, @jomcyzzz | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to go far from Toronto to find a little autumn wonderland. This enchanting conservation area is just a road trip from the city, and it's glowing with golden leaves, scenic trails, and crisp fall magic.

If you're dreaming of a magical spot to wander and soak in the season, you might want to put on your coziest jacket, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and head to this beautiful park.

Belfountain Conservation Area, tucked away in Caledon about an hour from Toronto, is a dreamy spot for a fall stroll, and will have you feeling like you've stepped into an autumn fairy tale.

The park is brimming with limestone cliffs, historic spots, and wooden boardwalks that wind along a sparkling river.

One of the highlights is the suspension bridge, which stretches over a dreamy waterfall. You can take in the stunning fall colours and sounds of rushing water as you wander across the storybook bridge.

To reach the waterfall, follow the Gorge Trail or Riverside Trail from the parking lot. The Gorge Trail is rated difficult, so lace up your most comfortable walking boots.

Other enchanting spots in Belfountain include the heritage fountain, Yellowstone Cave, and the whimsical Fox Folly statue.

Once you've finished your walk, you can wander through the quaint hamlet of Belfountain, where old-world buildings and cozy shops are perfect for a slow, crisp fall afternoon.

This tiny, charming village dates back to the early 1800s, and in the fall, it's sprinkled with golden leaves and old-world charm that makes it feel straight off a postcard.

After soaking up the autumn scenery, you can pop into one of Belfountain's cozy cafés and quaint shops. The town is home to several spots where you can sip a steaming latte or nibble on sweet treats, such as Higher Ground Café or The Belfountain Café—perfect for major Gilmore Girls vibes on a crisp fall day.

You can also enjoy a self-guided heritage walking tour, wandering past historic buildings and hidden corners of the village that will transport you back in time.

If you're looking for more fall hikes in the area, head to Forks of the Credit Provincial Park, where you'll find more stunning fall trails and another scenic cascade.

Reservations for Belfountain Conservation Area can be made online, so it's a good idea to plan your outing in advance.

While you're in Caledon, you can enjoy some more of the magical autumn events and experiences the region has to offer. You can read more about fall in Calendon here.

Belfountain Conservation Area

Price: $8 per adult

When: Until October 26, 2025

Address: 819 Forks of the Credit Rd., Caledon, ON

Belfountain Conservation Area Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

waterfalls near torontoconservation areas near torontofall hikes near toronto
  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

