This Christmas tree farm near Ottawa is so magical it's starred in several Hallmark films
It's less than an hour from the city. 🎄
If you want to step inside a Hallmark movie this Christmas season, this Christmas tree farm near Ottawa is the perfect place to do just that.
Less than an hour from Ottawa, you can visit a cozy Christmas tree farm so magical that it's actually appeared in multiple Hallmark movies, and makes for the perfect Christmassy activity.
About 45 minutes from the city in Pakenham is the Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, a family-owned farm that specializes in providing a festive experience for visitors during the holiday season.
The farm, which dates back to the 1820s, was originally a lumbering and sawmill operation. The trees were added in 1988, and in 2011, the owners decided to focus on growing Christmas trees.
Since then, the Christmas tree farm has been a holiday tradition for families in the Ottawa area.
Here, you can expect to see rows upon rows of Christmas trees, as well as charming holiday decor. It's even prettier if you visit after a snowfall.
The farm is so magical that it's been featured in multiple Hallmark movies, including Christmas Festival of Ice (2017), Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), Abracadabra and a Christmas Miracle (2024) and, most recently, Christmas Angel Match, released this past October.
You can feel like the star of your very own Hallmark movie with a visit to the farm. The farm offers visitors the opportunity to choose and cut their own Christmas tree for the perfect holiday activity.
You can choose from multiple kinds of trees like Balsam Fir, Blue or White Spruce, Scotch Pine and more. Prices for trees depend on their size and start at $39.
But if cutting down your own tree isn't your vibe, don't worry — you can also choose from one of their pre-cut options.
You can also visit without purchasing a tree. The farm offers campfires to cozy up by, a kids' play area, plenty of photo ops, and lots to see.
The farm is also home to a huge Christmas store where you can shop for Christmas decor, home goods, wreaths, planters, apparel, gifts, and more, and also offers opportunities to meet Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.
If you get hungry during your visit, the farm offers a cafe, kitchen and food truck serving up light bites, sandwiches including pulled pork, brisket and grilled cheese, baked goods like tarts, cookies and brownies, and drinks such as apple cider and hot chocolate.
No admission is required to visit the farm. You can even bring your furry friend, provided they are on a leash.
Christmas trees are available for sale from now until December 24, 2025.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 24, 2025 - open 7 days a week for the Christmas season.
Address: 951 8th Concession South, Pakenham, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.