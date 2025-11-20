This beautiful village near Ottawa is one of Ontario's best Hallmark Christmas towns
It's like stepping right into a holiday movie. 🎄✨
If you want to feel like the star of a Hallmark movie this winter, this Ontario small town needs to be on your radar.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a hidden gem small town that transforms into a magical holiday escape in winter.
Located about an hour from Ottawa, Perth is a charming destination set along the Tay River in Eastern Ontario.
The historic town is one of the oldest settlements in the region, founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants. The town's Scottish ancestry can still be seen today in its historic architecture, heritage bridges and cozy pubs.
While it's a beautiful spot to visit year-round, Perth becomes especially enchanting in winter once the snow begins to fall.
Wandering into downtown Perth in December feels like stepping onto the set of a Christmas movie.
The town’s historic core, filled with 19th-century architecture, sturdy stone facades, and narrow pedestrian-friendly streets, becomes even more magical with garlands wrapped around lampposts, holiday lights adorning buildings and wreaths hung on doors.
You can wander the downtown area to find charming boutiques, artisan shops, and unique holiday gifts and treasures. Warm up with a latte from one of the many cafes in town, or stop in at one of the local pubs or breweries for something a bit stronger.
Be sure to stop at Perth Chocolate Works to sample local artisanal chocolate, and the Perth Cheese Shop for some fine quality cheese. If you work up more of an appetite, head to the Rocky River Cafe for a quick bite or Bistro 54 for Italian fare.
Perth also has plenty of Christmas events and activities that really give it a Hallmark-movie feel. Check out the Merry Market on November 20, where you can shop for goods from local artisans, makers and small businesses.
There's also the annual Once Upon a Christmas in Downtown Perth on November 22, a festive event with hot chocolate, s'mores, a Mistletoe Vendor Market, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
On December 6, Perth will have its annual Santa Claus parade, where you can see brightly coloured Christmas floats and even catch a glimpse of Saint Nick himself.
The CPKC Holiday Train is also scheduled to stop in Perth on November 28, 2025, featuring live bands performing classic holiday songs.
Throughout the season, you can also enjoy Perth's Festival of Lights, during which you can see brightly decorated Christmas trees and holiday lights around town.
A full list of holiday events can be found on the town's website.
With its glowing heritage streets, welcoming shops and storybook charm, this small town near Ottawa might just be one of the cutest Christmas towns in Ontario.
Visit for the Hallmark Christmas movie vibes and stay for all the holiday fun.
