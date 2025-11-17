This charming Hallmark town near Ottawa is one of Canada's top 20 spots to spend Christmas
It's like a real-life holiday movie. 🎄✨
If you've ever dreamed of stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie with snow-dusted streets, twinkling lights and cozy small-town charm, you don’t have to travel far.
Less than an hour from Ottawa, you can visit a scenic, riverside small town that comes alive during the holiday season.
Set in Lanark County, about 30 minutes from Ottawa, Almonte is an enchanting destination known for its history and heritage, and has been called one of the best Christmas towns in the country.
The town was named one of the 20 best places to spend Christmas in Canada by Reader's Digest, which cited its "picture-perfect look" and "impossibly charming streets" among the top reasons to visit.
Known for its picturesque main street, local artisan shops, and historic red-brick buildings, Almonte looks like it was designed for the holidays.
In fact, the small town is so charming that it’s been featured in multiple Hallmark Christmas movies.
Films set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee have used Almonte as their setting, with movies including Christmas Scavenger Hunt, The Rooftop Christmas Tree, and A Novel Noel, which feature the town's cute streets, shops, and charm.
Thanks to its many film credits, the town has even come to be known as a "Mini Hollywood North," according to Destination Ontario. And when the snow starts to fall and the lights come on, it's not hard to see why film crews and visitors alike fall in love with it.
During the festive season, Mill Street, Almonte's historic downtown area, transforms into a scene straight out of a storybook.
You can stroll past unique shops and boutiques filled with handmade and artisanal gifts, stop for a latte at one of the town's cozy cafes, and browse art galleries to see the unique works of local artists.
Beyond the town's year-round charm, there are also tons of things to do and see during the holiday season.
On November 29, visit the Almonte Farmers Market for their Holiday Market, where you can shop for gifts and holiday-themed goods from a variety of local vendors and cross some Christmas shopping off your list.
Visit in December to enjoy the town's annual Light Up the Night, a wintry, open-air concert and outdoor Christmas show.
Taking place on December 5, 2025, the show features fireworks, musicians, and entertainers, a fire to warm up by and a variety of festive vendors serving up warm holiday treats.
For some holiday magic, don't miss "A Piano For Christmas" on December 6, presented by Almonte in Concert. The show will revisit an array of Christmas melodies, including excerpts from Canadian composer André Gagnon’s iconic album Noël.
On December 7, the Almonte Christmas Parade will bring even more sparkle to the season. The parade, which will travel down Ottawa Street to the bottom of Mill Street, will feature brightly lit parade floats, music and holiday lights, as well as free hot chocolate.
With its blend of storybook scenery, festive community spirit, and cozy local shops, Almonte offers everything people love about a small-town Christmas.
Whether you're day tripping from Ottawa or planning a weekend getaway, this riverside gem truly shines during the holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.