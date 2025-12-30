Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

These 2 Ottawa restaurants were named among the most romantic in Canada for 2025

Consider your next date night spot covered. 🌹🍝

​A person dines at an Ottawa restaurant. Right: Food at an Italian restaurant in Ottawa.

A person dines at an Ottawa restaurant. Right: Food at an Italian restaurant in Ottawa.

@xoxoabigael | Instagram, @northandnavy | Instagram
Writer

Calling all Ottawa foodies! If you're planning a date night and looking for a spot that really delivers on romance, look no further than these Ottawa restaurants.

OpenTable has released its annual top 100 list of the most romantic restaurants across Canada, and these two Ottawa spots made the cut.

To compile its list, OpenTable says it used a combination of metrics, including reservation demand, overall diner ratings, and the percentage of reviews that specifically mentioned the word "romantic."

The result is a curated list of restaurants that Canadians feel are most likely to spark connection and elevate special occasions.

Here are the two Ottawa spots that made the list.

North and Navy

Located in the heart of downtown Ottawa on Nepean Street, North and Navy is a fine dining spot delivering Northern Italian cuisine inspired by the Bacari (or wine bars) of Venice, Italy.

The restaurant blends classic Italian techniques with seasonal local ingredients to create a menu of house-made pastas, seafood options, and game dishes that reflect the changing seasons, like Lamb Milanese and Sunchoke Risotto.

The restaurant's interior is as impressive as its menu. Set in a converted home, the restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere with elegant seating, decor, and creative cocktails that make it the perfect spot for date night or a special occasion.

North and Navy also offers a six-course tasting menu for $150 per person, as well as casual five-to-sevens from Monday to Thursday in its Bacaro, which, in Italy, is a casual place to grab a glass of wine or Prosecco and a bite to eat.

Reviewers praise the quality of food and drink here, calling it "romantic" and "great for fine wines."

Riviera

Also proudly representing Ottawa is Riviera, a sophisticated spot located on Sparks Street, just steps from Parliament Hill, that has attracted politicians, business types and even visiting NHL teams.

Set in a heritage bank building, Riviera serves high-end, creative Canadian cuisine, including tartares, crudos, and fresh pastas featuring seafood or game, like lobster spaghetti and creste di gallo with rabbit.

The restaurant also offers several private rooms for hosting events, including a banker's office and cellar vault.

Diners rate the restaurant highly not just for its food, but for its overall atmosphere and service, as well as its extensive cocktail menu, which includes 10 variations of a Negroni.

With its intimate interior, the restaurant makes for the perfect place to get dressed up and dine with someone special.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just want to treat a loved one, these Ottawa hotspots offer the perfect blend of ambiance, cuisine, and charm.

If you decide to visit for yourself, planning ahead is definitely recommended. Make a reservation early, and prepare for a date night that's both romantic and delicious.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

