Statistics Canada still has census jobs available and you need to know how to use a computer

There are still Statistics Canada jobs available for the 2026 census.

You don't need a university degree or even a high school diploma to work as a supervisor!

The national statistical agency is looking to staff Collection Support Unit Supervisor jobs in various locations across the country.

Statistics Canada said in the job posting that there are "many positions still to be filled," so you should complete your application as soon as possible.

If you get hired, work starts on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The duties of a Collection Support Unit Supervisor include:

  • participating in the recruitment of CSU staff as needed
  • training and supervising staff who are responsible for inbound and outbound calls in a virtual call centre
  • creating and ensuring adherence to a schedule with various shifts
  • maintaining sufficient staff levels
  • monitoring the performance and productivity of staff
  • authorizing employees' weekly payments
  • responding to and following up with IT and compensation-related issues
  • reviewing and responding to inquiries from the public related to census collection

Collection Support Unit Supervisors make $62,533 to $67,699 during the census.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you need experience with computers, including sending and receiving emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, using slideshow programs, creating virtual meeting invites, and other functions.

Experience delivering customer service to customers, clients, or members of the public is required.

You must have written and oral communication skills and the ability to supervise a team.

Also, you need reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The availability and willingness to work overtime and work shifts (including days, evenings, and weekends) on a rotating basis is required.

There are various language requirements for the Collection Support Unit Supervisor jobs, including English essential, French essential and bilingual imperative.

The deadline is Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

