Statistics Canada is hiring for 32,000 census jobs and you can make up to $31 an hour
No experience required!
There are thousands of Statistics Canada jobs available for this year's census.
You can make up to $31 an hour with these positions.
It was just announced that Statistics Canada is hiring for approximately 32,000 census jobs across the country.
Census workers "play a vital role" in collecting demographic, social and economic data to help provide a statistical portrait of Canada.
There are supervisory and non-supervisory jobs being staffed for work terms between March and July, depending on the position and location.
Statistics Canada is currently hiring enumerators (non-supervisory) and crew leaders (supervisory).
The pay is $25.87 an hour for enumerators and $31.32 an hour for crew leaders, plus authorized expenses like mileage and parking.
Also, if you're required to attend training, you'll get paid an hourly rate.
To be considered for a Statistics Canada census job, you must:
- have reached the age of majority in your current province or territory of residence
- be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or possess a valid work permit
- reside in Canada and have a Canadian home address
No experience or education requirements are listed in this job posting.
But positions in some parts of the country could require you to be bilingual in English and French.
Enumerators go door to door to collect census information.
You must be available to work a minimum of 20 hours per week as an enumerator, with the majority of the work happening in the evenings and on weekends.
Crew leaders lead and supervise an assistant and a team of enumerators.
Also, crew leaders are responsible for all activities related to the collection of census questionnaires in their assigned area.
You must be available to work 40 hours per week, including days, evenings, and weekends, if you apply for a crew leader job.
Statistics Canada hasn't posted an application deadline date, but with work starting in March for some positions, you might want to apply sooner rather than later.
