Costco gave a sneak peek of a new special warehouse that's opening in March
Costco is opening a new store in Canada soon that's not like regular warehouses.
More details about the location have just been revealed, including what kind of products will be available and who can shop there.
So, here's what you need to know about the warehouse.
It has been announced that a Costco Business Centre is opening in Winnipeg at 1315 St. James Street.
You can shop at the new warehouse as of Friday, March 27, 2026, which is the official opening date for the Winnipeg Business Centre.
If you want more details about this location, Costco Canada recently posted a first-look video on Instagram of the warehouse under construction.
There are crews working to set up the store, and you can see the empty shelves that will soon be filled with products.
The store managers revealed that the warehouse is open to all members, even though 70% of the items at this Business Centre will be focused on the needs of businesses.
All of these products offer "the same great value and quality you've come to expect at Costco," the managers said.
It was also announced that the Winnipeg Business Centre will have a pharmacy that's open to all Costco members.
Costco has Business Centres in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, which means this is the first Business Centre warehouse in Manitoba.
Not only is the Winnipeg location special because it's a Business Centre, but the pharmacy also makes it unique because other Business Centres in Canada don't have that service.
While these stores generally offer the same products, not all Costco Business Centres have the same departments, so there are different offerings.
Many of the items at Business Centres are sold in commercial quantities that are bigger than the bulk-sized products you can find at regular Costco warehouses.
You can shop for pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like milk and cheese, meat, produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen foods, beverages and more groceries.
These warehouses also offer paper towels, napkins, tissues, and other paper products along with restaurant supplies like flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.
You can get small and large appliances, including air fryers, stand mixers, refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.
Some of the Costco Business Centres in Canada have beer and wine, office furniture, ATMs, tobacco products, auto buying programs and membership services, but it hasn't been announced yet if the Winnipeg store will offer any of that.
Costco Business Centre hours are different than regular stores, so you can shop between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
