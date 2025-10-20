Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Costco is opening another new store in Ontario soon but it's not like a regular warehouse

This location also has a gas station!

Senior Writer

Another new Costco warehouse is opening in Ontario soon.

But it isn't like a regular store, so here's what you need to know about where it's located, when it's opening, what you can shop for and more!

For anyone who lives or works in more northern parts of the GTA, this new warehouse could make shopping at Costco more convenient.

Costco Canada recently announced that the East Gwillimbury Business Centre is set to open later this year.

The store used to be a regular warehouse, but it was closed and converted to a Business Centre.

It's located at 18182 Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury, which is near Newmarket, Bradford, Aurora and other cities and towns.

That's about an hour north of Toronto.

The opening date for the East Gwillimbury Business Centre is Saturday, December 6, 2025.

It will be the fifth Business Centre location in Ontario, after Scarborough, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Glouchester.

Also, this location has a gas station that you can fill up at now, even though the warehouse isn't open to shoppers yet.

Just a few months ago, Costco opened a warehouse in Newmarket.

So, when this Business Centre opens, there will be both a regular warehouse and a Business Centre in the Newmarket/East Gwillimbury area!

Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses, so there are thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouse locations.

A lot of products are even bigger than the bulk-sized products you can find at regular Costco stores.

These commercial quantities are big enough to last six months or even a year!

You can get pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items, fresh meat and fish, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen items, beverages, and more food products at Business Centres.

Also, you can shop for paper towels, napkins, tissues, toilet paper, and other paper products.

Costco Business Centres have flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.

Since these stores are designed for businesses, you can get electronics, office supplies, and appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.

Business Centres have "more convenient shopping hours" for people working in food service and other business areas.

Costco's regular warehouse locations are usually open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but Business Centres are typically open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

You can shop at Business Centre warehouses with your Gold Star or Executive membership.

There is no special business membership required.

