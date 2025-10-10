A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped
This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.
Costco's new Mississauga Business Centre is located at 3115 Argentia Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401 in the northwestern part of the city.
That means the store is really close to neighbouring cities and towns, including Brampton, Milton and Halton Hills.
Costco Canada has already announced that the opening date of the new warehouse is Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
But a bunch of new details about the Mississauga Business Centre were just released.
The warehouse will be open between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Costco also shared which departments and specialty items will be available at the new Business Centre.
You'll be able to shop the Fresh Produce and Beer & Wine departments.
Since this is a Business Centre, the warehouse will have Restaurant Supplies and Business Products departments where you can shop for specialty products.
There will be ATM services at the new location as well.
Also, business delivery and regular delivery will be available at the Mississauga Business Centre.
Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses, which means there are thousands of products you can't find at regular warehouses.
Many products are bigger than the already bulk-sized items that are available at regular Costco stores.
The commercial quantities of these products mean they can last for six months or even a year!
If you want to shop at the new Mississauga Business Centre when it opens this month, you can get in with a Gold Star or Executive membership.
A special business or retail membership isn't required, even though it's a different kind of Costco warehouse.
