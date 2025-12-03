Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for December 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
December is officially here, which means Ontario residents enrolled in a key provincial program can expect another round of benefit payments from the Canada Revenue Agency soon.
Anyone receiving Ontario Trillium Benefit payments will see their monthly deposit for December arrive next week, bringing a bit of financial relief just as holiday expenses start piling up.
This tax-free government payment helps thousands of households across Ontario manage essential costs like energy bills, property taxes, rent and sales tax — all expenses that can strain family budgets during this expensive time of year.
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is actually three distinct provincial tax credits in one. Your eligibility and payment amount for this month are based on your 2024 income tax return, with the CRA processing everything on the Ontario government's behalf.
Below, you'll find all the essential details about Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for December 2025, including who qualifies, what you could receive and even the list of new trillium payment dates for 2026.
What is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) delivers monthly tax-free payments to low- and moderate-income Ontario residents dealing with everyday living costs. It's designed to ease the burden of living expenses like energy bills, property taxes and harmonized sales tax (HST) in Ontario.
This program bundles three individual tax credits into one payment: the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC), the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) and the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC). Qualifying for even one of these credits means you'll get the OTB.
The Canada Revenue Agency handles all OTB payments on behalf of the Ontario government. For the current benefit cycle, which runs until June 2026, your payment amounts are determined using info from your 2024 tax return.
Who qualifies for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
Getting OTB payments in December 2025 requires filing your 2024 tax return and meeting the criteria for at least one of the three credits included in the program. You also need to be an Ontario resident and at least 18 years old by June 1, 2026 (or currently or previously living with a partner or child).
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit offers the widest eligibility. The requirements are the same as the general requirements above, except for the age threshold, which is 19.
The remaining two credits come with more specific conditions.
For the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, you could be eligible if any of these applied to you in 2024:
- You paid rent or property tax for your main home
- You paid home energy costs (like hydro or gas) while living on a reserve
- You lived in a public or non-profit long-term care home
- You lived in student housing at a college, university or private school
To get the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, you must be a resident of Northern Ontario (Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay or Timiskaming) who, in 2024:
- Paid rent or property tax on your primary home
- Paid home energy costs (like hydro or gas) while living on a reserve
- Lived in a public or non-profit long-term care home
You can get more than one credit if you qualify for multiple, and they'll arrive bundled into a single payment. Just remember, you need to still be a resident of Ontario (or Northern Ontario for the NOEC) on the first day of any month you receive a payment.
It's important to note that you and your partner (if you have one) both need to file 2024 tax returns in order for either of you to receive the payment. The CRA needs your combined household income to properly calculate your benefit.
How much is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
Your Ontario Trillium Benefit amount varies based on your household income, your age, whether you have kids and where you live in Ontario. The three credits that make up the OTB each use different formulas to calculate what you'll receive.
For the 2025 benefit year, these are the top annual amounts you can get from each credit:
- OSTC: Up to $371 per person in your household, including any children. If you're single, this begins to decrease when your net household income goes above $28,506. For couples and single parents, the phase-out starts at $35,632.
- OEPTC: Up to $1,283 for those aged 18 to 64, or up to $1,481 if you're 65 or older. You can also get an extra $285 if you lived on a reserve or in a long-term care home, or $25 if you stayed in school housing in 2024. The benefit starts reducing at an income of $28,506 for singles; $35,632 for couples, single parents and single seniors; or $42,758 for senior couples.
- NOEC: Up to $185 if you're single with no kids, or up to $285 for couples and families. This credit starts decreasing at household incomes of $49,885 for individuals or $64,138 for families.
The total you qualify for gets split into 12 identical monthly payments. As an example, someone qualifying for the maximum across all three credits can get up to $193 per month if you're single, or up to $254 monthly for a four-person family.
If your yearly OTB total came to $360 or less, the CRA should have already sent it all at once in July instead of monthly. You can verify your specific payment by logging into your CRA My Account, or try the CRA's online benefits calculator.
How to apply for the Ontario Trillium Benefit
The main thing you need to do to get the OTB is simply file your 2024 income tax and benefit return — even if you earned no income last year. If you have a spouse or common-law partner, they must file their return as well, since the CRA uses your combined household income to figure out eligibility.
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC) doesn't need its own application. Once the CRA reviews your tax return, it automatically determines if you qualify. For couples, whichever partner's return gets assessed first typically receives the full credit for the whole household — unless one partner is 64 or older, in which case the credit usually goes to the older partner.
To apply for the OEPTC or the NOEC, you'll need to fill out Form ON-BEN when filing your taxes. This form is included in Ontario's standard tax package, and most tax preparation software will guide you through completing it when you file your return.
After your return gets processed, the CRA should send you a notice detailing your total OTB for the benefit year. To keep receiving payments as long as you're eligible, just make sure you file your taxes on time every year.
If you're not 18 yet but will be before June 1, 2026, go ahead and file a return to apply anyway. Once approved, your payments automatically start the month after your 18th birthday.
Is the Ontario Trillium Benefit taxable?
No, the Ontario Trillium Benefit is completely tax-free. These payments don't need to be reported as income on your tax return, and they have no impact on your refund or how much tax you owe.
Since OTB payments essentially give back money you've already paid through things like sales tax, property tax and energy bills, the CRA doesn't classify them as taxable income.
Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates
The Canada Revenue Agency typically issues OTB payments on the 10th of every month. When the 10th lands on a weekend or statutory holiday, payments go out on the last business day beforehand.
For December 2025, your final payment of the year is landing on Wednesday, December 10.
Looking ahead to 2026, here are the remaining dates in the current benefit cycle:
- Friday, January 9
- Tuesday, February 10
- Tuesday, March 10
- Friday, April 10
- Friday, May 8
- Wednesday, June 10
But remember: if your total annual benefit was $360 or less, the CRA sent you everything in one lump sum in July instead of monthly payments.
Also, if you chose the annual payment option on your tax return, you'll get your entire benefit in a single payment in June 2026, at the end of the benefit year.
