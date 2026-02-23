More winter weather is forecast in Ontario with up to 15 cm of 'heavy snow' this week

Lake-effect snow after the storm could increase accumulation totals in southern Ontario!

pedestrian, cyclist and cars along toronto street during snowstorm at night

People on Toronto street during a snowstorm.

Senior Writer

Ontario's weather is forecast to be wintry this week.

That includes up to 15 centimetres of "heavy snow," along with strong winds, lake-effect snow and flurries.

The Weather Network said an Alberta clipper is forecast to bring "a burst of widespread snow across Ontario" on Tuesday, February 24.

Also, there's potential for "significant impacts" from another storm in parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA, on Thursday, February 26.

The snowy Alberta clipper will move through northwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning, bringing up to 15 centimetres of snow along Highway 17 between Kenora and Thunder Bay, and Highway 11 between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay.

Then, the system will continue through the rest of northern Ontario during the morning and afternoon.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are forecast in Sault Ste. Marie and the nearby areas.

Southern Ontario will get this winter weather in the evening on Tuesday, with "heavy snow" and winds from 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in the GTA.

Toronto's weather forecast has called for three to five centimetres of snow, while five to 10 centimetres is expected in the GTA and across southern Ontario.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are forecast in places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Flurries will linger into Wednesday, February 25, even as the clipper moves into Quebec.

Also, there is the potential for some lake-effect snow, which could increase accumulation totals in places near Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and Lake Superior.

The Weather Network said a weather system developing in the U.S. could bring more snow to southern Ontario on Thursday.

If the storm tracks stateside, there will be minimal impact in southern Ontario. Just a bit of snow is expected with that forecast.

But if the storm tracks closer to the Great Lakes, it will bring "heavy snow" to southwestern Ontario, including the GTA.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

