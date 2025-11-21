13 products at Costco's new Mississauga Business Centre that you might not expect to find
A 39-kilogram Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel costs $945!
Costco opened a new store in Ontario recently, and it's a Business Centre.
There are a lot of products that you might not expect to find at the warehouse.
Even though Costco Business Centres are different than regular warehouses, you can shop there with the Gold Star and Executive membership.
You can buy products that aren't available at regular Costco Canada stores.
If you don't have a Costco membership or don't live close enough to this new store, here are 13 items at the Mississauga Business Centre you might not expect to find there.
Parmigiano Reggiano wheel
Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels at the Costco Business Centre.
Costco's Business Centre has massive wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano for $23.99 per kilogram.
That means you have to pay a lot of money if you buy this product.
One of the cheese wheels costs $897.47, while another costs $945.21!
Provolone bell
Auricchio provolone bell at the Costco Business Centre.
You can get Auricchio provolone that's shaped like a bell for $32.99 per kilogram at the Mississauga Business Centre.
With that price per kilogram, you can end up paying $445.86 for this cheese.
Deli meat
Mastro Genoa hot salami at the Costco Business Centre.
At regular Costco warehouses, you can get packages of deli meat that's already sliced.
The meat section at the Mississauga Business Centre has Mastro deli meat, like Genoa hot salami, priced per kilogram.
It costs $15.99 per kilogram, which works out to $18 or $19 for these packs.
Sugar
Redpath sugar at the Costco Business Centre.
Costco's new Business Centre has huge bags of sugar and other baking supplies, including these 20-kilogram bags of Redpath dark brown sugar.
It costs $29.99, which works out to $0.14 per 100 grams.
Tea bags
Tetley original tea at the Costco Business Centre.
Tetley tea is available at regular Costco stores, but usually in a 945-gram box.
Mississauga's Business Centre has a 2.5-kilogram pack of Tetley original tea that comes with 1,100 tea bags.
It costs $34.99, which breaks down to $1.39 per 100 grams and $0.03 per tea bag.
Frozen fruit
Frozen berries at the Costco Business Centre.
Mississauga's new Business Centre has bags of Kirkland Signature frozen fruit, just like regular Costco warehouses.
But you can also get even bigger packs of frozen fruit, including boxes of a four-berry mix from Fennec.
It comes with five packs of frozen blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries that are one kilogram each.
Frozen pasta
Frozen pasta at the Costco Business Centre.
You probably haven't seen this frozen pasta at your local Costco warehouse.
But the Business Centre has two-kilogram bags of Villa Ravioli frozen tortellini for $14.99, which means you pay $0.74 per 100 grams.
Dried pasta
De Cecco spaghetti at the Costco Business Centre.
This brand isn't always available at Costco warehouses, and this size is much bigger than what you can get at the grocery store.
It costs $9.49 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of De Cecco spaghetti, which works out to just $0.41 per 100 grams.
Laundry detergent powder
Tide powder laundry detergent at the Costco Business Centre.
You can't find laundry detergent powder at regular Costco stores, just liquid detergent and pods.
But at the Mississauga Business Centre, there are boxes of Tide powder laundry detergent.
It costs $29.99 for a 5.2-kilogram box, which works out to $0.57 per 100 grams.
Appliances
Appliances at the Costco Business Centre.
Costco stores have appliances, including small kitchen ones like countertop mixers and coffee machines.
But the Business Centre has even more appliances like this refrigerated display case that costs $2,999.99.
You can also find ovens, food warmers, prep tables, freezers, dishwashers, coffee urns, toasters, mixers, and more.
Advent calendar
Lindt giant Advent calendar at the Costco Business Centre.
You've probably seen this giant Lindt Advent calendar on TikTok and Instagram.
It's available at the Mississauga Business Centre.
The 2.78-kilogram box comes with 24 full-sized chocolates, including bags of Lindor chocolates, and costs $249.99.
That means you pay $8.99 per 100 grams and $10.41 per chocolate.
Nutella
Nutella at the Costco Business Centre.
You can get this oversized three-kilogram tub of Nutella for $25.99 at the Costco Business Centre in Mississauga.
That price breaks down to $0.86 per 100 grams.
For comparison, it costs $17.99 for a pack of two Nutella jars that are one kilogram each at Costco.
That's $0.89 per 100 grams.
Regular Costco-sized products
Kraft peanut butter at the Costco Business Centre.
Even though products at the Business Centre are in quantities meant for food service, you can still get regular Costco-sized items.
That includes this two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter that costs $10.49.
You can also find cereal, coffee, granola bars, spices and seasonings, and more regular Costco-sized products.
If the Mississauga Business Centre is the closest Costco to where you live or work, you can do your weekly shop there and get products you'd get at a regular Costco warehouse.
Plus, it might even be less busy!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.