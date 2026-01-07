Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a dreamy lakefront city with European charm

No car needed!

Historic buildings in a city. Right: A person sitting at a table with a drink.

A city in Ontario.

Alpegor | Dreamstime, @justaddstripes | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

All aboard! You don't need a passport or even a car to enjoy an incredible getaway. This beautiful lakefront city is a magical spot for an escape, and it's just over a 2-hour train ride from Toronto.

Perched on the shores of Lake Ontario, the old-world destination offers a range of attractions and a European ambiance.

You can enjoy delicious restaurants, cozy cafes, museums, galleries, and more without stressing about traffic.

Kingston is a scenic destination known as the "Limestone City" for its historic stone architecture and timeless charm.

You can reach it from Toronto in about 2.5 hours by VIA Rail, making it an easy getaway without a car. The train station is a short distance from downtown, so plan to take a ride-share or taxi, or hop on local transit to reach the heart of the city.

Kingston is beautiful year-round, and if you're visiting during the winter, there's a lot to experience.

From food tours to escape rooms and film screenings, Kingston has no shortage of things to do.

You can glide your way around the picturesque skating rink at Springer Market Square and warm up with a hot chocolate at one of the city's many cozy cafes afterward.

During the summer, the city comes alive with outdoor movies, sun-filled patios, local events, and more.

Kingston boasts a vibrant food scene, with everything from hearty brunches and authentic Italian dishes to fresh sushi and beyond, making it the ideal place for a delicious getaway.

Plus, it has many cozy inns, Airbnbs, and boutique hotels where you can book a stay.

Whether you're dreaming of a snowy getaway or planning a summer escape, Kingston is a beautiful destination to enjoy, no car needed.

VIA Rail Toronto to Kingston

Price: $82 + roundtrip per adult

Address: Kingston, ON

Visit Kingston Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe.

