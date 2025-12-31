This harbour town in Ontario is an underrated getaway with sandy beaches and quaint streets
Summer may seem far away, but it's never too soon to start dreaming about a warm-weather getaway. If you're already thinking about 2026 escapes, you might want to check out this hidden gem destination.
Boasting crystal-clear waters, historic streets, gorgeous scenery, and attractions, this quaint Ontario town offers endless summer charm.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their most underrated vacation destination in Ontario. This cozy harbour town was one of the spots mentioned, and it's a picturesque hidden gem.
Penetanguishene is a quaint town situated on the sparkling shores of Georgian Bay.
Experience Simcoe describes it as having "one of the most picturesque and protected harbours" and says it "is a haven for tourists, artists and outdoor enthusiasts."
You can explore the town's history at the Centennial Museum or experience life in the 1800s at Discovery Harbour, a recreated British naval and military garrison.
You'll also want to check out the King's Wharf Theatre, which showcases a range of performances and beautiful views of the water and majestic tall ships.
Another spot worth visiting is Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, Ontario's first European Community. You can wander through the reconstructed community and visit spots such as a cookhouse, stables, a blacksmith shop, a waterway, a hospital, longhouses, and more.
Bring your bathing suit! The area is home to several scenic beaches, including Rotary Champlain Wendat Beach, which is a popular spot for swimming and relaxing by the water in the summer.
Just a 10-minute drive away, Awenda Provincial Park offers multiple natural beaches, with Methodist Point Bay known for having the softest sand.
It also has 31 kilometres of trails to explore, some of which lead past scenic shorelines and ancient dune systems.
Penetanguishene is often called the "Gateway to the 30,000 Islands," serving as a scenic starting point for exploring some of Georgian Bay's most beautiful landscapes. You can hop on boat cruises that glide across the clear waters, offering views of the rugged shorelines and forested islands throughout the area.
You'll want to set aside some time to explore Penetanguishene's lively downtown, filled with local galleries and small boutiques offering one-of-a-kind finds.
If you're already dreaming about that summer escape, this hidden gem destination has unique attractions, sandy beaches, and more to enjoy.
