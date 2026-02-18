9 University of Toronto jobs that pay up to $139,000 a year and $42 an hour
Just because it's a university doesn't mean you need a university degree to get hired.
There are University of Toronto jobs that have salaries up to $139,000 a year and $42 an hour.
Some positions don't require you to have a degree.
If you're looking for work, the University of Toronto is hiring at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.
The high-paying jobs are available in communications, engineering, auditing, and other work areas.
So, here's what you need to know about education and experience requirements, along with the salaries.
Research & Communications Officer
Salary: $86,340 to $110,415
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in journalism, communications, marketing, science or a related field.
At least five years of experience in scientific/research communications, related public relations or media roles is required.
You also need experience in:
- developing and implementing communications strategies and plans
- creating written content, including conducting interviews, pitching story ideas, and translating complex scientific material
- designing and deploying digital materials (such as newsletters, social media and web content), working with digital metrics, and maintaining and updating websites
- managing social media platforms, including building active engagement, expanding reach, and using analytics and strategy to report on social media effectiveness
- planning and executing outreach strategies, workshops, and events
- working with stakeholders to support material and generate targeted research proposals, grant/funding applications, and submission materials
- building and maintaining strategic partnerships with stakeholders
Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, Mailchimp, Canva and Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere/Rush), and social media is required.
You also need fact-checking, proofreading, research, writing, and journalistic skills
The deadline is March 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Auditor
Salary: $83,560 to $139,264
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus with travel to other campuses
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree and an accounting designation or enrolment in a designated program such as CPA, CIA, CISA, CFE, or CRMA.
Three to five years of audit experience is preferred, but experience in IT analysis, statistical analysis, law and other areas will be considered.
Also, you must have general IT systems and data mining experience.
You need knowledge of:
- risk management frameworks, risk identification and assessment methodologies
- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
- knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio) and SharePoint
A driver's license and access to a vehicle are preferred because you must be able to travel to all three University of Toronto campuses.
The deadline is March 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Operating Engineer
Salary: $42.37 an hour
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from high school and have a Third Class Operating Engineer Certification valid in Ontario.
A minimum of one year of experience as an operating engineer is required.
You also need working knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment, including refrigeration, heating (e.g. boilers) and air handling systems.
The ability to comprehend and apply environmental control principles is required.
You must have basic electrical knowledge, proficiency in standard computer applications (including Microsoft Word and Excel, and Windows OS) and familiarity with computerized Building Automation Systems or other computerized control systems.
Communication, customer service, troubleshooting, diagnostic and record keeping skills are required for this job.
You must be available for day, afternoon and night shifts that can include weekends and holidays.
The deadline is February 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
People Analyst
Salary: $83,560 to $139,264
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree with some post-secondary education in commerce, statistics, computer science, mathematics, or human resources management.
At least three years of experience in a data analyst, people analyst, or business intelligence role within a unionized, post-secondary environment is required.
You also must have experience in:
- analyzing large human resources datasets from multiple sources and providing data-driven consultation
- extracting, combining, and manipulating data from disparate enterprise systems like SAP ECC, SuccessFactors, and ServiceNow
- using SpinifexIT to create custom reports in SAP ECC
- formulating hypotheses, interpreting complex human resources data results, and communicating actionable insights
- applying predictive analytics, data mining, or advanced people analytics methodologies
- working with collective agreements and HR policies, procedures, and processes
- leading or supporting data projects and initiatives
Advanced proficiency in data visualization and Business Intelligence tools, such as Tableau and Power BI, is required.
You also need communication, presentation, interpersonal, organizational and problem-solving skills.
The deadline is April 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Laboratory Technician
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Scarborough campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in biology and at least three years of related experience working in a biology laboratory in a university environment or similar setting.
Experience with the technical aspect of lab work and working with large classes of undergraduate students and numerous teaching assistants is required.
You must be able to work independently and coordinate an undergraduate teaching laboratory.
Also, you need knowledge of microbiology, cell and molecular biology and biochemistry concepts and experiments.
Hands-on experience with various laboratory techniques and equipment is required as well.
You must be proficient with Microsoft programs, able to present experimental techniques and able to communicate verbally and in writing.
The deadline is February 28, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Learning Abroad Advisor
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline, but a master's degree is preferred.
A minimum of four years of related experience in international education, partnerships, student development and advising is required.
Also, you need experience in:
- working with a diversity of international stakeholders and developing new programs
- working in flexible environments and dealing with uncertainty
- partnership implementation
- working with faculty, staff andstudents in a university setting, including the highest level officials
- project development and management
You must have political acumen, organizational skills, and proficiency with computer software (including Excel, web-based interfaces and databases).
The ability to advise and coach students, deal with sensitive and confidential matters, and work with senior administrations is required.
The deadline is February 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Evaluation Systems Specialist
Salary: $81,312 to $103,986
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and three years of experience working with large databases, including database queries and scripting (e.g., with SQL, Python, or other equivalent).
Also, you must have experience with:
- data management and data integrity
- providing support to users in a technical or non-technical environment
- large-scale surveys, such as program evaluation surveys or customer service surveys
- using statistical and technical knowledge to make informed choices about data entry and reporting
- working within defined policies and being a resource to others on policy requirements
- working as part of project teams and identifying and informing project leaders of issues or roadblocks
You need the ability to identify and implement technical features and improvements in existing systems and deliver presentations in large group settings to users and stakeholders.
Communication, problem-solving and troubleshooting skills are required.
The deadline is February 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Chef de Partie
Salary: $29.80 per hour, plus $1 an hour for Red Seal certification
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St. George campus
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or GED and completed apprenticeship training.
A valid Food Safety Training certificate, HACCP training, and a Red Seal certification or its international equivalent are required.
You need at least five years of experience in a high-volume culinary environment
Also, you must be able to communicate in English, read and create food and materials requisitions, orders and recipes, supervise cooks and kitchen staff, lift items weighing 10 to 20 pounds numerous times each day, and lift, push and pull items weighing up to 50 pounds frequently.
You need to be able to stand for extended periods of time and frequently bend, twist and reach overhead.
The deadline is February 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Machinist
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: St.George campus
Who Should Apply: You need a two-year college diploma and an apprenticeship in machining (a certificate of qualification as General Machinist, Tool & Die Maker, Machine Tool Builder and Integrator, etc.) that included the use of CNC machines and CAD/CAM methods.
A minimum of eight years of experience with precision machining and fabrication using manual milling machines and lathes, with at least three years ofexperience using CAD/CAM, including AutoCAD or Turbocad and Mastercam, is required.
You also need experience using digital measuring systems and CNC manufacturing systems.
Advanced skills with a variety of machine shop tools, like milling machines, lathes, saws, drills, grinders and welding and cutting equipment, are required.
You must be able to use CAM tools, digital measuring systems, CNC manufacturing systems, CAD software and computers.
The deadline is February 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
