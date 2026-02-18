Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 17 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot
Maxmillions are up for grabs too!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 17 have been revealed.
A $55 million jackpot and four Maxmillions worth $1 million each are available in this Lotto Max draw.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 17 are 10, 11, 18, 22, 28, 34 and 36, with 45 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 2, 15, 22, 24, 35, 41 and 46
- 3, 12, 15, 17, 29, 39 and 42
- 13, 15, 16, 27, 38, 44 and 49
- 14, 24, 26, 30, 32, 42 and 47
There is no winner of the $55 million jackpot.
One of the Maxmillions has been won with a ticket sold in the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on February 20 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 13 were 3, 13, 26, 36, 41, 42 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 37.
Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 2, 11, 12, 30, 34, 35 and 36
- 6, 12, 22, 25, 31, 47 and 50
Nobody won the $50 million jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.