This $21 train ride from Toronto takes you to a beautiful beach town with velvety shores
Already dreaming about those summer beach days? You don't need a flight or even a long drive to enjoy soft-sand shores and shimmering waves. This short train ride from Toronto takes you to a charming lakeside town complete with quaint streets and a white sand beach.
You can spend the day wandering through local boutiques, enjoying meals on sunny patios, and feeling the sand between your toes, all without braving traffic.
Cobourg is a charming destination perched along the shores of Lake Ontario.
It's just an hour away from Toronto by VIA Rail, and trips start at $21 one-way per adult. There are several trips offered per day, making Cobourg a great spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
According to the town's website, it's one of "Ontario's hidden gems." It offers "boutique shopping, locally inspired dining, vibrant galleries, live theatre, and a stunning white sand beach that stretches along a breathtaking waterfront."
You can spend a summer afternoon exploring the soft, velvety sand beach, complete with sparkling waves and retro lifeguard stations. It's a dreamy spot to take a dip and soak up the views along the boardwalk.
The beach is only a 20-minute stroll from the train station, making it easily accessible even if you don't have a car.
Beyond the beach, the town itself is full of charm. Cobourg's quaint downtown is home to more than 250 local shops and vendors, from cozy bookstores to artisanal markets, offering plenty to explore.
Other spots to check out include 19th-century Victoria Hall, the Art Gallery of Northumberland and the Cobourg & Area Museum.
For more outdoor fun, Victoria Park offers lush greenery, while the Cobourg Marina is a magical spot to watch the sun dip below the lake. You can also rent a bike and pedal along the waterfront for more gorgeous views of this charming town.
If you're visiting on a Saturday, don't miss the Cobourg Farmers' Market, where local vendors sell everything from fresh produce to handmade goods.
With its velvety sands and charming small-town streets, Cobourg makes for an idyllic summer escape from Toronto, without getting caught in traffic.
VIA Rail to Cobourg
Price: $21 + one-way per adult
