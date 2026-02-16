Toronto had over 6,000 break-ins in 2025 and these neighbourhoods were the most targeted
Toronto police have released the latest Toronto crime statistics for 2025, giving residents a clearer picture of what really happened last year and which neighbourhoods were hit the hardest.
According to Toronto police, there were 6,092 break-and-enter incidents reported across the city last year.
If you've been wondering how the Toronto crime rate looks in your area, the latest data breaks it down by neighbourhood — and some spots were hit much harder than others in 2025.
First, some good news. The latest data from the Toronto Police Service shows that break-ins were actually down 11% last year compared to 2024. That means while break-ins are still happening, the overall trend is moving in the right direction.
According to TPS data, the citywide break-in rate in 2025 worked out to 189.5 incidents per 100,000 people. With a population of just over 3.2 million, that gives helpful context when you compare different neighbourhoods. Some areas saw rates nearly four times higher than the city average, while others were far below it.
It wasn't just break-ins that shifted last year — in fact, most major crime indicators dropped year-over-year. Assaults were down 3%, robberies fell by 20% and auto thefts dropped by 24%, according to police.
Homicides saw one of the biggest changes, falling 47% from 85 in 2024 to 45 in 2025, marking a record low in nearly 40 years. Shootings were similarly down 43% year-over-year.
The only major category that increased was theft over $5,000, which rose by 6% year over year and has been climbing steadily since 2021, according to TPS data.
When you zoom in on break-ins specifically, a few patterns stand out.
University had by far the highest break-in rate in Toronto in 2025. Its rate was 730.28 per 100,000 people, which is nearly four times the city average.
On the other end of the spectrum, Lambton Baby Point, a small residential neighbourhood on the Humber River, recorded the lowest rate in the city at 34.83 per 100,000, with just three reported break-ins all year. Both neighbourhoods have similar population sizes, which makes the contrast even more striking.
If you're wondering which neighbourhoods are the biggest targest for break-ins, here are the 10 hardest-hit spots for break-and-enters in 2025, ranked by rate per 100,000 residents.
York University Heights
Break-in rate: 375.09
Total break-ins: 126
York University Heights had the 10th-highest break-in rate in Toronto last year. According to TPS data, it also had the third-highest rate of auto thefts citywide. That overlap suggests property crime in general was a major issue here in 2025.
St. Andrew-Windfields
Break-in rate: 384.94
Total break-ins: 72
This upscale North York neighbourhood ranked ninth for break-in rates. TPS data shows it was comparatively low in many other crime categories, but property values here are high. That may make it a bigger target for break-ins despite lower rates of violent crime.
Princess-Rosethorn
Break-in rate: 385.82
Total break-ins: 48
Princess-Rosethorn came in eighth. Like St. Andrew-Windfields, it's known for large homes and higher property values. According to police data, its break-in rate was more than double the city average even though other crime indicators were comparatively low.
Annex
Break-in rate: 387.14
Total break-ins: 149
The Annex ranked seventh by rate, but first in total incidents. TPS data shows 149 break-ins were reported here in 2025, the highest number of any neighbourhood.
It's one of the most densely populated parts of the city, with a mix of student housing and multi-million-dollar homes, which may help explain why the raw numbers are so high.
Humber Summit
Break-in rate: 397.43
Total break-ins: 52
Humber Summit placed sixth for break-in rates. According to TPS data, it also had the fifth-highest robbery rate, the third-highest shooting rate and the second-highest auto theft rate in 2025. That makes it one of the neighbourhoods with the highest overall crime levels last year.
Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills
Break-in rate: 403.30
Total break-ins: 47
Often described as one of Toronto's most expensive neighbourhoods, the swanky Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills ranked fifth.
While other crime rates here were relatively low, the break-in rate was more than double the city average, data shows. High property values may be one reason it stands out as a target to thieves.
Kensington-Chinatown
Break-in rate: 442.96
Total break-ins: 101
Coming in at number four is the bustling Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood. TPS data shows it also had the fifth-highest assault rate and the fourth-highest robbery rate in 2025.
This was also the most likely neighbourhood in the city to have something stolen from your car, with incidents happening at roughly four times the city average.
Rosedale-Moore Park
Break-in rate: 455.61
Total break-ins: 105
Rosedale-Moore Park ranked third. Like Bridle Path and other high-ranking areas, it saw relatively little activity in other crime categories but had one of the highest break-in rates in Toronto. Data shows its break-and-enter rate was more than double the city average.
Yonge-Bay Corridor
Break-in rate: 552.19
Total break-ins: 92
Yonge-Bay Corridor placed second for break-ins in 2025. TPS data shows it also had the second-highest assault rate and the highest robbery rate in the city, both around four times the Toronto average.
It's a dense downtown neighbourhood with a mix of condos and businesses, which may help explain the concentration of incidents.
University
Break-in rate: 730.28 per 100,000
Total break-ins: 60
University ranked first — by a wide margin. With 60 reported break-ins and a relatively small population, its rate was nearly four times the city average, according to Toronto police. No other neighbourhood came close in terms of rate in 2025.
If you're curious about your own area, TPS makes neighbourhood-level crime data publicly available in its Neighbourhood Crime Map. Looking at both the rate and the total number of incidents can give you a better sense of how statistically safe your neighbourhood is compared to others.
While 6,092 break-ins in one year is still a big number, Toronto's broader crime rate trends show declines in several key categories. That context matters, especially if you're trying to understand what's really happening in your community and how concerned you should be heading into 2026.
