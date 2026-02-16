10 of the cheapest places to travel to from Canada in March, including Portugal and Spain
For Canadians eyeing cheap vacations in March, the challenge isn't just finding beautiful, safe and affordable travel destinations — it's finding them during spring break, when prices spike at every obvious warm-weather escape, and half the country seems to have the same idea at the same time.
But cheap flights do exist, even in March. They just don't always lead where you'd expect!
The travel experts at Skyscanner recently released their list of the cheapest destinations to fly to in March, offering a roadmap for Canadians who want to maximize adventure without maxing out their credit cards. After analyzing thousands of routes and millions of prices, they've identified the most wallet-friendly spots Canadians can reach by air next month.
The list includes some surprises — from Lisbon's pastel-tiled streets and Madrid's sprawling parks to Dublin's literary pubs and Barcelona's Gaudí-designed skyline. These aren't the usual spring break suspects, but they deliver compelling alternatives for travellers willing to trade all-inclusive resorts for European cities hitting their shoulder-season sweet spot.
However, it's worth noting that while these destinations offer some of the cheapest flights from Canada, that doesn't automatically translate to ultra-affordable stays once you land. Cities like Dublin or Barcelona require budget planning beyond just scoring affordable airfare, while other spots deliver value from arrival to departure.
Still, locking down cheap flights from Canada is half the battle. Here's a closer look at some of the most budget-friendly places for Canadians to travel to in March, based on Skyscanner data.
Edmonton, Canada
Average Roundtrip Cost: $263
Cheapest Day To Fly: Friday
Why You Need To Go: Edmonton sprawls across the North Saskatchewan River valley, where Canada's largest urban park system winds through 160 kilometres of trails that cut below the city's skyline.
West Edmonton Mall still holds its own as more than a nostalgic throwback, with an indoor water park, skating rink and submarine rides that feel refreshingly unapologetic. Beyond the mall, the city's food scene leans heavily on multicultural influences.
Day trips reach Elk Island National Park for bison herds and dark sky stargazing, or push west toward Jasper's mountain terrain.
New York, United States
Average Roundtrip Cost: $391
Cheapest Day To Fly: Wednesday
Why You Need To Go: New York City sprawls across five boroughs, where subway lines connect neighbourhoods that each feel like their own city. Manhattan's skyline dominates, but Brooklyn's brownstone-lined streets, Queens' international food scene and the Bronx's cultural institutions all contribute to what makes the city so iconic.
Central Park cuts through Manhattan's grid, offering 843 acres of trails, lakes and open space between skyscrapers. Museums like the Met and MoMA house collections that span centuries, while Broadway theatres cluster in Midtown alongside Times Square's neon-lit-and-lovable chaos.
Pizza by the slice costs $3-4 at corner shops, bagels appear at dedicated spots across all boroughs, and food carts serve everything from halal to dumplings.
Oranjestad, Aruba
Average Roundtrip Cost: $539
Cheapest Day To Fly: Thursday
Why You Need To Go: Aruba sits outside the hurricane belt, making March one of the island's most reliable months for consistent sunshine and calm seas. The dry season runs through April, delivering steady 28 C temperatures and minimal rainfall.
Oranjestad blends Dutch colonial architecture with pastel buildings and waterfront dining, while Eagle Beach and Palm Beach stretch for miles of white sand against turquoise water. Arikok National Park covers nearly 20% of the island with desert landscapes, limestone caves and windswept coastlines that contrast sharply with nearby pristine resort areas.
The island's compact size keeps most attractions within a short drive, and the food scene reflects Dutch, Spanish and Caribbean influences across beachside shacks and family-run restaurants.
Faro, Portugal
Average Roundtrip Cost: $590
Cheapest Day To Fly: Saturday
Why You Need To Go: March marks the beginning of spring in Portugal's Algarve region, where Faro sits as the area's capital and main airport hub. Temperatures hover around 17 C, with longer daylight hours and minimal rainfall — ideal conditions for exploring without the crowds and pricing that arrive in summer.
The city's historic centre, Cidade Velha, is enclosed by medieval walls and filled with cobblestone streets, orange trees and a cathedral dating back to the 13th century. Nearby, Ria Formosa Natural Park stretches along the coast just outside the city, offering barrier islands, lagoons and bird-watching opportunities accessible by ferry.
What's more, Faro serves as a perfect base for reaching the Algarve's dramatic coastline, where limestone cliffs drop into the Atlantic, and beaches like Praia de Faro sit minutes from the airport.
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
Average Roundtrip Cost: $619
Cheapest Day To Fly: Saturday
Why You Need To Go: Portugal's Azores archipelago sits roughly halfway between Lisbon and North America, where volcanic landscapes meet Atlantic coastlines and geothermal springs bubble up through black-sand beaches.
Ponta Delgada, the capital of São Miguel Island, serves as the gateway to a string of volcanic lakes, crater-rim hiking trails and seaside hot springs that feel genuinely remote.
March sits at the tail end of the Azores' rainy season, meaning shoulder-season pricing on flights, hotels and car rentals — with weather that's mild enough for outdoor exploration. Temperatures hover around 15 C, whales migrate through offshore waters, and hydrangeas begin blooming across the island's hillsides.
Paris, France
Average Roundtrip Cost: $638
Cheapest Day To Fly: Tuesday
Why You Need To Go: Paris in March sheds the worst of winter without yet hitting peak tourist season, when temperatures climb to 12 C and the city transitions from grey skies to early spring blooms.
The Jardin des Tuileries fills with crocuses, cafés pull their terraces back outside, and museums like the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay feel more navigable without the summer lineups.
March pricing on flights drops from what you'd pay in May or June, while the food scene remains unchanged — bistros still serve perfect steak frites, boulangeries turn out fresh croissants, and wine bars pour natural vintages from small producers across France.
Fort De France, Martinique
Average Roundtrip Cost: $672
Cheapest Day To Fly: Monday
Why You Need To Go: Fort-de-France offers a taste of France in the Caribbean, where Creole cuisine meets French pastries and euros work as currency.
March sits in Martinique's dry season, with temperatures around 27 C and trade winds keeping humidity manageable. The capital curves around a protected bay, with colonial buildings and bustling markets lining the waterfront.
Hiking trails wind through rainforest to volcanic peaks, while rum distilleries across the island produce rhum agricole made from pure sugarcane juice rather than molasses. Local markets overflow with tropical fruit, fresh fish and spices that fuel a cuisine blending African, French and island traditions.
Lisbon, Portugal
Average Roundtrip Cost: $694
Cheapest Day To Fly: Wednesday
Why You Need To Go: Lisbon climbs across seven hills where historic trams rattle through neighbourhoods toward miradouros offering views over terracotta rooftops and the Tagus River. Alfama's narrow streets wind past azulejo-tiled facades and fado houses, while Bairro Alto shifts from quiet cafés to packed bars after dark.
Pastéis de nata cost next to nothing at neighbourhood bakeries that have been perfecting the recipe for generations, and fresh seafood is available at riverside markets each morning.
Day trips reach Sintra's palaces perched in misty forests or Cascais' Atlantic coastline, both accessible by train in under an hour.
Barcelona, Spain
Average Roundtrip Cost: $758
Cheapest Day To Fly: Wednesday
Why You Need To Go: Barcelona sprawls along the Mediterranean coast, where Gaudí's architecture — the unfinished Sagrada Família, the mosaic-covered Park Güell — defines the skyline as much as any church spire. The Gothic Quarter winds through narrow medieval streets that open onto sun-drenched plazas, while the beachfront stretches for miles with seafood restaurants and beach bars that stay busy well past midnight.
Tapas culture means you can eat well on a budget, hopping between bars for patatas bravas, jamón ibérico and vermouth poured from the tap. Markets like La Boqueria overflow with produce, cured meats and fresh seafood, while neighbourhoods like Gràcia and El Born offer a quieter side of the city beyond the tourist-heavy Ramblas.
Day trips reach Montserrat's jagged peaks or the Costa Brava's cliff-lined beaches, both accessible by train in under an hour.
Dublin, Ireland
Average Roundtrip Cost: $821
Cheapest Day To Fly: Friday
Why You Need To Go: Dublin packs cobblestone streets, centuries-old pubs and Georgian architecture into a walkable city that never quite shakes its literary past. James Joyce, Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett all lived here, and their presence lingers in the bookshops along the Liffey and theatres that fill with live music most nights.
Temple Bar draws the crowds, but neighbourhoods like Stoneybatter and Portobello offer a quieter version of the city — local cafés, vintage shops and farmers markets that feel less curated for visitors. Day trips reach Howth's coastal cliffs, the Wicklow Mountains or ancient monastic ruins scattered across the countryside.
Fresh seafood, hearty stews and a growing food scene make eating well affordable, while the compact size means you can cover most of the city on foot without needing transit.
March travel doesn't have to mean overpaying for crowded resorts or settling for another weekend at home waiting for winter to end. These destinations prove affordable flights still exist — you just have to know where to look!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
