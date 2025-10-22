Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand oasis for under $350 round trip

Who's craving a beach getaway?

An island surrounded by turquoise waters. Right: A white sand beach.

A tropical destination.

@nassauparadiseisland | Instagram, @nassauparadiseisland | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Colder weather is on the way, and if you're already missing that warm sunshine and sandy beach days, it might be time to plan a little getaway. This dreamy island destination offers powdery sand beaches, sapphire-blue waves and tropical vibes, and it's just a quick flight from Toronto.

You don't have to spend a ton of money on flights in order to reach this vacation spot. You can find tickets for under $350 round-trip from Toronto this November.

The destination

Nassau, the bustling capital of the Bahamas, sits on the island of New Providence.

Famed for its sparkling turquoise waters, powdery white beaches, and luxurious resorts, the city also offers vibrant coral reefs that make it a paradise for snorkelers.

With warm weather, discounted hotels, and fewer crowds in the fall, Nassau is a perfect spot for an autumn getaway, ideal for escaping the cooler temperatures up north.

According to Royal Caribbean, shoulder season (May and November) is the best time to visit if you're looking for good deals and fewer crowds.

"May and November bring a sweet balance of pleasant weather and fewer crowds," the website says.

"You'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, occasional tropical showers and discounted hotel rates — perfect for travellers who prefer a relaxed pace without the peak-season bustle."


Things to do

There's a lot to enjoy in Nassau, despite its small size.

According to its tourism website, it's home to "one of the world's largest and most stunning coral reefs" and offers approximately 300 days of sunshine each year.

Some top things to do include the Aquaventure Water Park, Cable Beach, Clifton Heritage National Park, Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre, and the Queen's Staircase historical site.

You can also explore Nassau's vibrant downtown for local markets and colourful architecture, stroll through the beautiful Nassau Botanical Gardens, and visit the Pirates Museum for a swashbuckling adventure.

For some extra fun, you can take a boat ride to Pig Beach, where you can experience the famous swimming pigs, stroll along powdery sand beaches, and soak up even more tropical vibes.

Cheap flights from Toronto

You don't have to endure a lengthy plane ride to get to this island paradise. It's just a 3.5-hour flight from Toronto, and you can score round-trip tickets for under $350, depending on when you book and which airline you choose.

According to Skyscanner's website, flights from Toronto to Nassau can be booked for as low as $325 round-trip for travel in November 2025.

Be aware that additional fees for baggage and taxes may apply, depending on the airline.

If you're dreaming of warmer weather and soft-sand beaches this fall, this island destination is just a short flight away from Toronto.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

TravelCanada

