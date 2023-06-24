I Found Toronto Pearson Airport's 7 Best Spots To Eat, Drink & Kill Time Before Your Flight
Airports can actually be fun!
Toronto's Pearson Airport is huge and can sometimes be overwhelming, especially when you combine the excitement of boarding your flight with the challenge of finding somewhere good eat and coming up with a good way to kill time in the terminal.
When walking through the airport terminal, don't you sometimes wish there was a guide to help you decide where to eat at Toronto's airport and how to make the best out of your time there?
Well, fret not, friend. We've got you covered.
Pearson Airport's Terminal 3 has countless restaurants, bars and coffee shops where you can fuel up and relax before departing on your flight, and I've got some tips to help you find the best ones ahead of your next journey.
The places to visit in this list are all available to passengers after passing through security in Terminal 3 at Toronto's Pearson Airport towards the C gates.
Keep in mind, the terminal is huge and I couldn't explore the whole thing in an hour and a half, but if you're interested in a different cuisine or looking for a certain vibe, you can check out all your options by visiting the airport's website here.
Without further ado, here are seven places that helped me kill time at Pearson Airport while waiting for my flight to depart.
Carlo's Bake Shop — Express
Carlo's Bake Shop vending machine.
Price: 💸
Carlo's Bake Shop has one of the best chocolate cakes I've ever had in my life and every time I see one of these vending machines, it takes a lot of willpower not to buy some cake and eat it too.
But why should you hold back? Isn't it a general rule of thumb at airports that you don't have to conform to the usual societal restrictions? If drinking beer at 6 a.m. is normal at the airport, then so is eating a 1,000-calorie slice of chocolate cake, am I right?
Anyways, the minute you complete your security screening at Pearson Airport, you will find a vending machine waiting for you, and it is stocked with all their best-selling flavours.
The Carlos Bake Shop vending machine is perfect, especially if you're running late but want to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can get your order within minutes using their interactive screen and grab a fork and napkin for your convenience.
Smoke's Burritorie
Smoke's Burritorie at Pearson Airport.
Price: 💸
You've probably heard of Smoke's as a popular poutine spot in Canada, but have you heard of their burrito shop? The location at Pearson Airport was one of the only spots where I found a line of people waiting for their food, so if you're craving Mexican flavours, make sure to keep your eye on the time so you don't end up missing your flight.
Prices start at around $11 and you'll be able to indulge in a massive burrito filled with cheese, rice, chicken, beans and so much more.
They also have a breakfast burrito if you're looking for more of an egg-based morning meal, but then again, airports are like their own special time zone and you can have a breakfast burrito for dinner for all they care.
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons at Pearson Airport.
Price: 💸
The Tim Hortons in Terminal 3 is actually way better than the Starbucks mainly because they have a full menu available to travellers compared to their green and white competition.
Also, Tim Hortons is great for people who know what they want because chances are you already have a usual and it'll probably taste the same.
My go-to is an everything bagel with cream cheese, hashbrowns and a chocolate chip cookie. It will always fill me up and make my tummy happy.
Heirloom Bakery Cafe
Mira at Heirloom Bakery Cafe at the airport.
Price: 💸💸
This is where I ended up eating a big meal before my flight. I had a breakfast sandwich and a chocolate croissant for dessert.
The $10 egg sandwich came with a lot of fresh-tasting avocados and was super delicious — a lot better than I expected.
The bakery had a lot of other options to choose from, including sandwiches, main dishes and many drinks.
Their pastries are so moist and flavourful. I highly recommend those too.
Oh, I also had this breakfast sandwich at 6 p.m. Don't judge me, please.
Paramount Fine Foods
Paramount Fine Foods
Price: 💸
Paramount Fine Foods has a few restaurants around Toronto, so you might already be familiar with it. Still, it's a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in Arabic specialties like manakeesh, shawarma and hummus and is located in Terminal 3 near the C gates.
Paramount is perfect if you're looking for a light bite or want to take something on the plane, which I usually do.
The food is fresh, hot and delicious.
Their manakeesh start at $6 and their shawarma is around $13, which is pretty cheap considering how expensive everything else at Pearson Airport is.
Beerhive
Beerhive in Toronto's Pearson Airport.
Price: 💸
I can tell you that this was the spot to be at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday if you were looking to have a drink with as much of a vibe as an airport can offer.
The bar was popping. People were sitting all around the bar and on the seats surrounding it. It was certainly the place to be if you wanted to have a few beers or a glass of wine before boarding your long and tedious flight.
Actually, the Beerhive has 13 draft beers to choose from and a bunch of pub snacks to pair them with. You'll definitely be killing time at this Pearson Airport restaurant.
They also have cocktails if that's what you prefer.
Oh, it's also open from 5 a.m. until the last flight takes off, so consider this an option no matter when you're at the airport.
Acer
Sushi restaurant at Pearson Airport.
Price: 💸💸
How wise is it for you to have sushi before a flight? I'm not too sure but it sure as hell sounds like a great idea.
Acer is a Japanese spot in the airport's Terminal 3 and the food looks so refreshing. Some menu items include Rainbow Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Salmon Sashimi Bowl, Beef Kimchi Rice Bowl, dumplings, salads and so much more.
However, it's not cheap. A maki roll on average cost around $20 for one roll and the bowls are between $17 to $23. So, if you were hoping to save money, this spot shouldn't be your go-to.